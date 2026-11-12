ProGrow International Hosts High-Level Global Diplomatic and Business Engagement in New Delhi as Dr. Rashmi Saluja Unveils GLOBAL BHARAT

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: ProGrow International, led by its Chairman, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, hosted a high-level international diplomatic, cultural and business engagement in collaboration with H.E. Mr. Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to India, at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. The gathering brought together distinguished ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, government representatives, senior policymakers, business leaders, investors and representatives of leading trade and industry chambers to explore new avenues of economic, financial and strategic cooperation.

Among the prominent dignitaries present were Hon'ble Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister and senior statesman, and Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India. H.E. Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, was also present, adding significant international importance to the engagement and highlighting opportunities to strengthen India-US cooperation in trade, investment, technology and strategic partnerships.

The event witnessed participation from ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats representing Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Estonia, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Serbia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkmenistan, UAE, USA, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Cambodia and Kazakhstan, among others.

A major highlight was the joint unveiling of GLOBAL BHARAT, an international initiative of ProGrow International, with stakeholders from South Africa, UAE, Uzbekistan, USA and Europe, along with H.E. Prof. Anil Sooklal, Ambassador of South Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Chairman of ProGrow International, said, "India has immense potential to strengthen its position on the global stage through its rich cultural heritage, economic capabilities, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Through GLOBAL BHARAT, we aim to create a powerful international platform that connects countries, businesses, investors and institutions, fostering meaningful collaborations and sustainable economic opportunities. Our vision is to take India's cultural and business strengths to the world while bringing global partnerships and investments closer to India."

GLOBAL BHARAT aims to celebrate India's art, culture, cuisine, heritage, creativity, innovation and craftsmanship while facilitating partnerships across governments, businesses and institutions. Its inaugural international edition is scheduled to take place in South Africa in 2027, creating a bridge between India, South Africa and the wider African continent.

The engagement also highlighted ProGrow International's partner company, Kadamba, operating in advanced green science, molecular engineering and nanotechnology. Through Kadamba GreenNano Technologies, the partnership focuses on green nanotechnology, nano-hydrogel systems and sustainable molecular solutions with potential applications in healthcare, agriculture, nutrition and advanced materials.

ProGrow International continues to expand its engagement across financial services, strategic investments, infrastructure, technology, life sciences and international economic cooperation, with a vision to connect global capital, businesses, institutions and governments.

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