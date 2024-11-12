Providing Financial Freedom through Online and Offline Platforms: Educating 15,000 Students Across India and Abroad

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12: Achieving financial independence means having enough income, savings, or investments to live comfortably for life, meet all obligations without relying on a paycheck. This is the ultimate goal of a long-term financial plan. Rahul Kumar Joshi and Shailendra Maurya are helping many achieve this goal by educating them about financial security and making them aware of scams that promise quick profits or doubling money in a short time.

Rahul shares that he has been working in the financial sector since his engineering days. After completing engineering in 2013, he began offering free financial freedom awareness sessions through YouTube and webinars.

Through these free webinars and his YouTube channel, many people who had fallen victim to cyber frauds joined his sessions. This experience showed him the need to raise awareness about financial fraud and market scams among everyone. This led to the founding of The Trading Institute in 2018. This institute guides people on financial planning, creating emergency funds, making various types of investments, and provides knowledge about the stock market and national and international markets.

Shailendra adds that the institute offers online and offline knowledge sessions covering the security market, money market, money management, risk management, and asset maintenance.

Moreover, these knowledge sessions will soon be conducted in schools, colleges, and other venues to reach a broader audience and raise awareness.

Let's become financially independent and contribute to building a strong, empowered society.

