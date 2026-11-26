NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: One of India's most recognized fashion brands, Provogue, has come on board as the Associate Sponsor for Roadies Rebirth Season 21, one of India's most loved reality TV shows. The collaboration brings together two brands, who have a natural affinity with youth of India and celebrate individuality, confidence and the spirit of pushing boundaries.

Roadies has created a strong cultural connection with young audiences over the years with its high-energy format, resilience and celebration of ambition. It's a natural fit for Provogue to be associated with, as the brand builds its relationship with Gen Z and young, aspirational consumers.

Speaking on the association, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue, said, "Rebirth is a word we understand well. In 2025, Provogue reinvented itself as a brand built for travel and for a new generation, and that reinvention has defined who we are today. Roadies REBIRTH carries the same spirit: honouring a legacy while boldly writing the new chapter. Gen Z values the freedom to explore, make their own choices and travel on their own terms. They want to try new things, step out of their comfort zone and do it their own way. Roadies speaks to that kind of person, and so do we, with luggage that looks as good as the trips they take. We're glad to be a part of this season."

"Roadies is not just a reality franchise; it is a cultural touchstone that evolves with every generation of young Indians," said Bhaskar Ramesh, Head - Entertainment Sales, Digital at JioStar. He added, "With Roadies - Rebirth Season 21, we are excited to bring back high-stakes adventure and unfiltered energy to our audiences across MTV and JioHotstar. Having Provogue come on board as Associate Sponsor underscores the show's strength in creating lifestyle and cultural moments that brands seek to build authentic affinity with Gen Z."

The association is another step in Provogue's journey to build a contemporary lifestyle brand for the consumers of today. With its fashion-led, digitally native business model and growing presence across the luggage and travel category, Provogue continues to evolve its offerings, staying connected to the aspirations and preferences of young India.

About Provogue

Provogue is one of India's most recognised fashion brands. Originally established as a pioneer of contemporary menswear and youth fashion, the brand was relaunched in 2025 under new promoter ownership and has since expanded into the luggage and travel category with a fashion-led, digitally native business model. Today, Provogue products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Zepto and through the brand's own D2C platform.

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