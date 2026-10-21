Prudent Unveils Nine Digital Features This Navratri to Empower MFDs and Simplify Investing

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 21: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited ("Prudent") (NSE: PRUDENT; BSE: 543527), a leading financial services group in India, has introduced nine new features across its digital platforms during Navratri 2026. The launches span Prudent Partner Desk, the online investment platform FundzBazar and the AI-powered platform Edge+.

In line with its tradition of marking the festive season with innovation, Prudent has designed the features to help its Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) set business targets, research markets, evaluate investment products, and grow their business overall. For investors, the launches make it possible to complete key processes digitally, with more flexible payment options and enhanced trading and investment facilities.

For Mutual Fund Distributors

1. Business Planning

MFDs can set and track monthly, quarterly and annual targets for key business metrics such as new systematic investment plans (SIPs), fresh gross sales and assets under management (AUM).

2. AI-Powered Market Research

Edge+ now brings key market information into one place. MFDs get the latest outlook across the economy, debt, equity, commodities and global markets, drawn from leading asset management companies (AMCs), along with tools to compare multiple AMC perspectives.

3. Alternate Product Research and Comparison

MFDs can analyse Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and GIFT IFSC products in one place. They can compare scheme performance, portfolio holdings, risk ratios and fund manager details, and download reports.

4. DocEdge

DocEdge lets MFDs upload their own documents, including PDFs, Excel sheets, Word files and images, and ask questions to find relevant information without searching manually.

For Investors

5. Cheque Payment Facility (FundzBazar)

Investors making large lump-sum investments can now pay by cheque. The option helps those who face online banking limits or do not have access to online banking.

6. Revamped FundzBazar Broking App

The redesigned FB Broking App brings market information, research, interactive charting and advanced F & O tools into a single interface, making essential trading features easier to access.

7. Online Mutual Fund Dematerialisation (FundzBazar)

Investors can convert mutual fund units held in physical or Statement of Account (SOA) form into demat form entirely online, with no paperwork.

8. eKYC for NRI and Seafarer Investors

NRI and seafarer investors can complete fresh KYC online, with no paperwork, through two modes: Aadhaar via DigiLocker, or non-Aadhaar via Video KYC. Applicable eligibility and verification requirements apply.

9. Invest in External MF Holdings via CAS (FundzBazar)

Through the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) on FundzBazar, investors can now make purchases or start new SIPs in eligible external mutual fund schemes, in addition to the existing switch and redemption options.

Commenting on the launches, Mr Shirish Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Prudent Group, said, "At Prudent, technology and innovation have been central to our growth journey. We continuously strive to enhance our digital platforms to meet the evolving needs of our partners and investors. The nine features introduced in this Navratri are another step in that direction, making business operations more efficient and investment processes more convenient.

We remain committed to building solutions that let our partners focus on client relationships and growing their businesses."

The features are now live on the respective platforms.

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