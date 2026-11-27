NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: HR heads of three of India's largest public sector enterprises came together for the Power Panel "People. Power. Pivot." at the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026. A K Jadli, Director (Human Resources), NTPC; Manish Patil, Director (Human Resources), ONGC; and Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India, discussed how human capability drives competitive advantage as organisations reinvent themselves.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "India's public sector enterprises show that people strategy and business strategy are one and the same. As organisations reinvent themselves for the age of AI, the leaders on this panel prove that human capability remains the most enduring source of competitive advantage."

The panel also agreed that capability now matters more than qualification. Manish Patil, Director (Human Resources), ONGC said organisations must look at how people perform in unfamiliar situations and learn from experience, and that rotating people across assignments reveals who will thrive. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India described Power Grid's cross-functional project teams, drawn from departments and locations from Ladakh to Gujarat, and a competency model built on knowledge, skill and attitude. "If you don't have any one of these, you are not a competent person," he said.

On AI, Dr. Dwivedi said Power Grid Corporation of India has inducted 70 AI agents alongside its workforce. One of them, Amrit, analyses drone and physical photographs of transmission towers to flag defects and prioritise maintenance, cutting work that took 15 to 20 days to a day or two.

Ashissh Kaul, Senior Director - SHRM Advisory & PSE Business, SHRM India, said, "People assume PSUs are behind on AI. They're not. From recruitment to employee experience, their people practices already run on AI, and many Maharatnas use it to put the right talent in the right roles. Their data was always in place, so they only needed an AI layer on top. They don't talk about it much, but they are well ahead of the corporate world here."

On Gen Z, Jadli noted that about 30 percent of NTPC's employees are under 35. Young professionals, he said, want empowerment and larger roles, which NTPC supports through senior mentors and an open culture where any young executive can walk into a director's room. Patil urged leaders to guide rather than manage and to tolerate failure: "Give them opportunity. Give them exposure. Enable them to take a decision," Dr. Dwivedi said Gen Z's digital fluency and readiness to lead outweigh the challenges of field postings.

Reflecting on their own careers, the panellists urged young professionals to invest in themselves, step out of their comfort zones and take risks early.

Gaurav Bansal, Senior Director & Head - Marketing & Communications, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo brings together the voices shaping the future of work. Conversations like this Power Panel show how India's largest enterprises are rethinking leadership, talent and growth, and we are proud to give them a platform."

#SHRMIAC26 is supported by Edenred, LinkedIn, and SalarySe as Strategic Partners; Ripple Hire, UKG and SAP

Headline Partners and Advantage Club, ThreeFish Consulting, and ZingHR as Diamond Partners, with CNBC-TV18 as media partner.

About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For [20+] years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I & D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

For more details, visit: www.shrmconference.org/iac.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)