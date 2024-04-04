PSR Tech Hub Establishes Global Delivery Center at Cyber Gateway, IT Park of Hyderabad, Telangana State, India

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4: "PSR Tech Hub," a pioneering force in technological innovation, proudly unveils its state-of-the-art Global Delivery Center situated at Cyber Gateway, the pulsating hub of innovation in Hyderabad, Telangana State, India. The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, India.

This milestone marks a significant stride in "PSR Tech Hub's" relentless pursuit of redefining excellence in global technology solutions. Strategically positioned at the heart of innovation, the Global Delivery Center promises to emerge as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and futuristic technological prowess. With an unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched products, solutions, and services to clients worldwide, the center epitomizes a dynamic environment fostering innovation and driving transformative outcomes.

Pulluri Sri Ranga Rao (fondly known as PSR in the industry), Chairman, and Managing Director of "PSR Tech Hub," expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At 'PSR Tech Hub,' we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the tech industry. The launch of our Global Delivery Center represents a pivotal moment in our journey, enabling us to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to our clients across the globe."

Bolstered by the latest technological advancements and staffed by a team of adept professionals, the PSR Tech Hub Global Delivery Center is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services, further elevating standards of technological innovation and client satisfaction.

Raj (Dharma Raju Chakravaram), Executive Director of PSRTECHHUB, commented on the recent strategic acquisitions of Righyitfy Solutions and Idensys Technologies, stating, "PSR Tech Hub's strategic acquisitions have turbocharged our capabilities, solidifying our position as a premier provider of groundbreaking deep-tech solutions. With these game-changing additions, 'PSR Tech Hub' now offers an extensive array of young generation deep-tech products and solutions, propelling client satisfaction to new heights."

"PSR Tech Hub" is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in today's digital age. Comprising PSR IT Services, PSR Consultancy Services, Idensys Technologies, Righyitfy Solutions, and Molveno Consulting, the technology conglomerate is driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to client success. From its humble beginnings in 2016 as a micro sales startup, PSR Group has evolved into PSRTECHHUB with over 220+ employees and 8 locations globally.

For further information about "PSR Tech Hub," visit the official website at www.psrtechhub.com, or contact Raj, Executive Director, at raj@psrtechhub.com or +91-7032717777.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)