Pune Police to Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Peddlers, Announce Zero-Tolerance Anti-Drug Drive at Dr. P. A. Inamdar University

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: In a strong and uncompromising message against the narcotics trade, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that strict action, including the use of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), will be taken against drug peddlers and others involved in the illegal drug network in the city.

He was speaking at the launch of the No Drugs Volunteer campaign held at Dr. P. A. Inamdar University, Azam Campus, in the presence of senior police officials, Dr. Abeda Inamdar, Chairperson of the M.C.E. Society, and representatives of partner organisations.

Addressing students and stakeholders, Commissioner Kumar said Pune Police are committed to making the city completely drug-free and will adopt a zero-tolerance approach against those attempting to endanger the future of young people.

"Our goal is very clear. We want a drug-free Pune, and there will be no leniency for anyone involved in this chain. Drug peddlers and organised offenders will face the strictest possible action, including under MCOCA wherever required. We are also taking serious note of illegal stalls and outlets operating near educational institutions in violation of the law," said Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune.

He added that the campaign is not just about enforcement, but also about public participation. The No Drugs Volunteer initiative aims to involve students and citizens in building awareness, reporting suspicious activity and supporting the wider mission of protecting the city's youth from substance abuse.

The Commissioner also said that illegal stalls and shops found operating near educational institutions in violation of the 100-metre restriction on tobacco-related sales will face decisive action.

Dr. Abeda Inamdar said the issue of substance abuse among young people must be addressed with seriousness, urgency and collective responsibility.

"As an educationist, I consider the wellbeing of our students and the future of the next generation to be a matter of the highest importance. Educational institutions cannot remain silent spectators when young lives are at risk. We are fully committed to supporting every effort that protects our students, strengthens awareness and helps build a healthier, safer and more responsible society," said Dr. Abeda Inamdar, Chairperson, M.C.E. Society.

During the programme, Commissioner Kumar also appreciated the social contribution of Rahul Dambale of Padmapani Foundation and acknowledged the support extended by Dr. Abeda Inamdar, the university community and Awami Mahaz in strengthening the campaign.

Among those present were Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and other senior police officials.

The launch of the No Drugs Volunteer campaign at Dr. P. A. Inamdar University marked a strong beginning to what Pune Police described as a wider city-level movement to protect youth, strengthen public vigilance and eliminate drug abuse through both enforcement and community action.

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