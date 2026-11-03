Puravankara Q2FY27 revenue surges 59% to ₹1,051 crore; PAT at ₹82 crore

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, reported strong growth in Q2FY27, supported by higher handovers, improving realisations and sustained sales across its residential portfolio.

Puravankara reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹82 crore in Q2FY27, compared to a loss of ₹42 crore in Q2FY26. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,051 crore, up 59% year-on-year from ₹663 crore.

The company recorded quarterly pre-sales of ₹2,762 crore (including the divestment value of ~₹626 crore from Purva Zentech), up 109% year-on-year, on sales volume of 2.38 million sq. ft. Average realisation increased 32% to ₹11,607 per sq. ft., while customer collections grew 24% year-on-year to ₹1,301 crore.

For H1FY27, total revenue increased 60% year-on-year to ₹1,928 crore, while PAT stood at ₹107 crore, compared to a loss of ₹111 crore in H1FY26. During this period, residential and commercial sales stood at ₹3,575 crore. Additionally, the company completed the divestment of approximately 5.46 lakh sq. ft. of commercial office space at Purva Zentech for an asset value of ₹625.94 crore. Including this commercial asset monetisation, the overall achievement stands at ₹4,200.94 crore, representing 37.51% of Puravankara's annual sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Our Q2FY27 performance reflects the progress we are making in converting execution into revenue and earnings. Higher handovers, sustained sales and stronger realisations supported the quarter's growth, while net debt reduced by ₹470 crore. With 3,644 completed units pending revenue recognition, we remain focused on progressing handovers and strengthening cash generation.

We are also building the foundations for our next phase of growth. During the first half, we added ₹14,100 crore of potential GDV across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Greater Noida, deepening our presence in established markets and entering Delhi-NCR. Our planned launch portfolio of approximately ₹22,600 crore of GDV provides a substantial growth opportunity. We will pursue this with disciplined capital allocation and a clear focus on execution and customer delivery."

Q2FY27 Highlights

* Total area sold: 2.38 msft, up 59% year-on-year

* Total sales value: ₹2,762 crore, up 109% year-on-year

* Total units sold: 1,403, up 12% year-on-year

* Average sales realisation: ₹11,607 psft, up 32% year-on-year

* Collections: ₹1,301 crore, up 24% year-on-year

* Total revenue: ₹1,051 crore, up 59% year-on-year

* Profit after tax: ₹82 crore, against a loss of ₹42 crore in Q2FY26

* EBITDA margin: 27% compared to 18% in Q2FY26

H1FY27 Highlights

* Total area sold: 3.74 msft, up 36% year-on-year

* Total sales value: ₹4,201 crore, up 72% year-on-year

* Total units sold: 2,420, up 8% year-on-year

* Average sales realisation: ₹11,237 psft, up 26% year-on-year

* Collections: ₹2,500 crore, up 31% year-on-year

* Total revenue: ₹1,928 crore, up 60 % year-on-year

* Profit after tax: ₹107 crore, against a loss of ₹111 crore in H1FY26

* EBITDA margin: 26% compared to 17% in H1FY26

Possession

* In Q2FY27, the company handed over 977 units covering 0.97 msft, compared to 663 units covering 0.67 msft in Q2FY26.

* Total handovers for H1FY27 stood at 1,722 units, compared to 1,330 units in H1FY26.

* As of September 30, 2026, 4.28 msft of completed inventory, comprising 3,644 units, was pending revenue recognition.

* The company completed 0.41 msft across two towers at One Park Avenue (Panorama), Mumbai, during Q2FY27, taking total completions for H1FY27 to 2.13 msft.

Projected Cash Flows:

As of September 30, 2026:

* The total estimated surplus from ongoing projects stood at ₹8,149 crore.

* The estimated surplus from commercial projects stood at ₹1,692 crore.

* The estimated surplus from pipeline projects stood at ₹8,725 crore.

* The overall estimated surplus across all categories stood at ₹18,566 crore over the next three to five years.

Debt

* Gross debt stood at ₹3,763 crore as of September 30, 2026, reduced by ₹180 crore during the quarter.

* Net debt declined by ₹470 crore during the quarter to ₹2,366 crore, from ₹2,836 crore as of June 30, 2026.

* The net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 1.26, from 1.57 at the end of Q1FY27.

Business Highlights (H1FY27)

During Q2FY27, Puravankara added projects with a combined potential GDV of ₹8,900 crore across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Greater Noida. These additions took the total potential GDV secured during H1FY27 to ₹14,100 crore across seven transactions.

September 2026

* Entered the Delhi-NCR market with a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida, offering an estimated GDV potential of ₹5,200 crore.

* Secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. The 4.68-acre project offers approximately 1.05 msft of developable area and an estimated GDV of ₹2,600 crore.

August 2026: Entered into a joint development agreement for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru with a potential GDV of over ₹1,100 crore and approximately 0.89 msft of saleable area.

June 2026

* Entered into a joint development for an 11.23-acre land parcel in Doddagubbi, North Bengaluru with a potential GDV of over ₹1,100 crore and a developable area of 0.74 msft.

* Acquired a 9.73-acre land parcel in the airport corridor of Sanna Ammanikere, with a GDV potential of approximately ₹800 crore and a developable area of 0.89 msft.

* Entered into a joint development for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, with a potential GDV of over ₹1,000 crore and a developable area of 0.80 msft.

May 2026: Secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur, Bengaluru, with a GDV of ₹2,300 crore, offering 1.80 msft of development potential.

During the quarter, the company launched Purva Heritage in Bengaluru, Miami at Breach Candy in Mumbai, and a new phase of Provident Equinox in Bengaluru. Together, these launches opened approximately 1.00 msft of developable area for sale.

Launch Pipeline

The company has 16.41 msft of planned launches across the Southern and Western markets, including new phases, with an approximate potential GDV of ₹22,600 crore. The majority of the pipeline is concentrated in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The portfolio includes 16 planned new projects with 14.50 msft of developable area, alongside 1.91 msft of new phases. Upcoming Mumbai projects include Deccan at Pali Hill, Apna Ghar redevelopment (Unit 3), Deonar Baug and Cuffe Parade.

***DISCLAIMER*** The information contained in this communication is intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom it is addressed, and others authorized to receive it. It may contain confidential or legally privileged information. Access to this e-mail by anyone else is unauthorized. If you are not the intended recipient you are hereby notified that any disclosure, copying, distribution or taking any action in reliance on the contents of this information is strictly prohibited and may be unlawful. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by responding to this email and then delete it from your system. Opinions, conclusions and other information in this e-mail and any attachments that do not relate to the official business of the firm are neither given nor endorsed by it. The organization is neither liable nor guarantees that e-mail communications are secure or error-free, as information could be intercepted, corrupted, amended, lost, destroyed, arrive late or incomplete, or contain viruses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)