Puravankara Q4 FY26 PAT at INR 111 crore, up by 226% Y-o-Y

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the annual results for FY26.

In Q4FY26, the company reported an impressive PAT of ₹111 crore, up 226% year-on-year. Sales stood at ₹3,547 crore - the highest-ever in any quarter, up from ₹1,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a strong growth of 190%. Sales volume for the quarter was 3.01 msft, while customer collections stood at ₹1,213 crore, up 36% from ₹892 crore in Q4FY25. Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,541 crore, up 173% from ₹ 564 crore in Q4FY25. The company also recorded a 37% year-on-year increase in average realisation to ₹11,787 per sq. ft.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Q4FY26 was a staggering quarter for Puravankara as we recorded our highest-ever sales; a 37% increase in average realisation and PAT of ₹111 crore. The company also strengthened its expansion in Mumbai through redevelopment projects in Malabar Hill and Chembur. With a potential projected surplus of ₹19,290 crore over the next 3-5 years and a 21.02 msft launch pipeline over 12-15 months, the foundation for sustained growth is in place. Sales guidance for FY 2026-27 is projected at ₹11,200 crore across the Southern and Western regions. Our focus now is on accelerating execution, improving collections, and converting today's sales into tomorrow's reported profitability."

For FY26, Puravankara reported the highest-ever annual sales of ₹7,407 crore, a 55% increase year-on-year from ₹4,783 crore. Sales volume for the year stood at 7.25 msft, compared to 5.67 msft in FY25. The company also recorded a 21% year-on-year increase in average realisation, which stood at ₹10,213 per sq. ft. on saleable area. Collections for FY26 rose 15% to ₹4,258 crore, compared to ₹3,711 crore in FY25. Total revenue for FY26 stood at ₹3,846 crore, up 84% from ₹2,093 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax for the year stood at ₹58 crore, up by 131% year-on-year.

Strategic Expansion: ₹15,200 Crore of GDV Added

During FY26, Puravankara strengthened its development pipeline through a series of strategic acquisitions and joint development agreements across Bengaluru and Mumbai, with a cumulative estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹15,200 crore. The year also marked the company's decisive entry into premium Mumbai redevelopment, anchored by the Malabar Hill and Chembur transactions.

Details below:

- Chembur, Mumbai: Selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies spread across approximately 4 acres, unlocking over 1.2 msft with an estimated GDV of ₹2,100 crore.

- Malabar Hill, Mumbai: Through its wholly owned subsidiary, secured a redevelopment project spread across 1.43 acres, with a development potential of 0.7 msft and an estimated GDV of around ₹2,700 crore.

- Hennur Road, Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development project with an estimated GDV of over ₹1,300 crore and a saleable area of approximately 0.84 msft.

- Anekal Taluka, Bengaluru: Acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Attibele Hobli with a development potential of around 6.4 msft and an estimated GDV of over ₹4,800 crore.

- Balegere, East Bengaluru: Entered into a joint development agreement for a 5.5-acre land parcel with a combined development potential and estimated GDV of ₹1,000 crore.

- KIADB Hardware Park, North Bengaluru: Partnered with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre land parcel with a developable area of 3.48 msft and an estimated GDV of over ₹3,300 crore.

Launches, Deliveries & Execution

In FY26, the company launched three new projects, Purva Silversky and Purva Northern Lights in Bengaluru, and Purva Estrella in Mumbai. Additionally, new phases were launched across 7 existing projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Pune, and Chennai, taking the total launch area during the year to 6.39 msft. During the year, the company also completed Purva Oakshire and Purva Sound of Water in Bengaluru, along with six phases across existing projects, resulting in the highest-ever total completed area of 4.53 msft in FY26. Puravankara handed over 3,747 units in FY26, reflecting continued execution strength and operational discipline.

Quarterly Performance Summary (Q4FY26)

- Sales value: ₹3,547 crore (highest-ever)

- Sales volume: 3.01 msft (highest-ever)

- Customer collections: ₹1,213 crore

- (highest-ever)

- Sales realisation: ₹11,787/sft

- Total Revenue: ₹1,541 crore (highest-ever)

- Profit: ₹111 crore (PAT)

- EBITDA margin: 22%

Yearly Performance Summary (FY26)

- Sales value: ₹7,407 crore (highest-ever)

- Sales volume: 7.25 msft (highest-ever)

- Customer collections: ₹4,258 crore (highest-ever)

- Sales realisation: ₹10,213/sft

- Total Revenue: ₹3,846 crore (highest-ever)

- Profit: ₹58 crore (PAT)

- EBITDA margin: 21%

Projected Cash Flows

As of 31st March 2026,

- Total estimated surplus from ongoing projects is ₹8,816 crore.

- The estimated surplus from commercial projects is ₹2,131 crore.

- The estimated surplus from the launch pipeline is ₹8,343 crore.

- The total estimated surplus stands at ₹19,290 crore (next 3-5 years).

Debt

As of 31st March 2026, our net debt stood at ₹2,321 crore, down by ₹160 crore in Q4 FY26. The net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.31.

Editorial note on reported profitability

Under Ind AS 115 accounting norms, revenue and profit from residential projects are recognised only when homes are handed over, not when they are sold. As a result, there is usually a lag between sales performance and reported earnings.

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