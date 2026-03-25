Puravankara's First Redevelopment Project in Mumbai Crosses Rs. 800 Crore in Sales at Launch

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Puravankara Ltd has marked a defining entry into Mumbai's redevelopment segment, recording sales exceeding Rs. 800 crore at the launch of its first redevelopment project-- Purva Estrella at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri West. Phase 1 of the launch witnessed exceptional traction, with 85% of its initial inventory already absorbed. This milestone underscores robust market demand and positions Puravankara as a key contributor in Mumbai's consolidating real estate landscape.

The strong response signals a clear and structural shift in homebuyer preference towards design-led and wellness-centric residences--where execution certainty, transparency, and long-term asset value are paramount.

At Purva Estrella, premium 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences with ticket sizes ranging between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 7 crore, in line with prevailing benchmarks for high-quality redevelopment-led housing in Mumbai. The strong absorption reflects a decisive evolution in buyer behaviour, with increasing emphasis on developer credibility, proven execution capabilities, and future value appreciation.

Building on a legacy of more than five decades, Puravankara has significantly expanded its portfolio through premium redevelopment projects in Mumbai. During 9MFY26, Puravankara continued to strengthen its development pipeline, adding over 12.7 million sq. ft. of potential developable area with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs. 13,900 crore across key markets, including Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Looking ahead, the company is set to further strengthen its Mumbai presence with upcoming launches in Thane, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Chembur, with approvals already received for Thane, Pali Hill, and Breach Candy. In a sector historically challenged by fragmented delivery, Puravankara's legacy of trust, institutional processes, and consistent track record of timely execution are emerging as key differentiators--positioning it as a preferred real estate brand for both societies and discerning homebuyers.

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