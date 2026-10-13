Puravankara Signs JDA for 12.76-acre Land Parcel in Sathanur, Bengaluru, with Potential GDV of Rs 2,500 Crore

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 12.76-acre land parcel in Sathanur, North Bengaluru, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,500 crore.

The proposed development, with a saleable area of approximately 1.90 million square feet (msft), will strengthen the company's residential development pipeline in Bengaluru and reinforce its focus on high-potential micro-markets and strategic land additions

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Our focus remains on strengthening Puravankara's development pipeline through strategic land additions that offer scale, strong market potential and visibility for future growth. The Sathanur JDA, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,500 crore, is another step in this direction. We continue to evaluate opportunities across key markets with a disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring that each investment contributes to building a stronger and more sustainable portfolio."

This JDA adds to Puravankara's development pipeline in Bengaluru. This aligns with the company's focus on expanding its portfolio while maintaining capital efficiency and ensuring timely project execution.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited, added, "The 12.76-acre land parcel at Sathanur offers us an opportunity to develop a sizeable residential project with approximately 1.90 million square feet of saleable area. Bengaluru continues to see healthy end-user demand. Our priority will be to translate this opportunity into a well-planned development that meets evolving homebuyer expectations, with a clear focus on product quality, timely approvals and efficient execution."

FY27 Business Development Highlights

With the proposed Sathanur development, Puravankara's business development additions for FY27 so far comprise eight projects with a combined development potential of around 12.64 msft across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, and a total potential GDV of ₹16,600 crore.

- Bengaluru: Six land additions, including Sathanur, Mandur, Doddagubbi, Sanna Ammanikere, Sarjapur and South-East Bengaluru, representing a development potential of approximately 7.02 msft and a combined estimated GDV of Rs 8,800 crore.

- Mumbai: A redevelopment project in Goregaon West, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,600 crore and approximately 1.05 msft of saleable area.

- Delhi-NCR: A land parcel in Greater Noida, with development potential of 4.57 msft and an estimated GDV potential of Rs 5,200 crore.

These additions strengthen Puravankara's development pipeline across three key markets, supporting its long-term growth plans.

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