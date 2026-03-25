Puravankara unveils portfolio of 30 projects across South India and Mumbai with a GDV of over INR 55,000 crores in the next 24 months

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, today announced its plans to unveil 30 projects over the next 24 months, primarily across South India and Mumbai. The planned pipeline comprises nearly 51.14 million sq. ft. of developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 55,000 crores, marking a significant step-up in the company's growth trajectory. Out of the 30 projects, a significant number are already in the approval stage, while the remaining are in the design stage, with approvals set to be initiated shortly.

This next phase of expansion reflects Puravankara's focus on high-quality, well-located developments across key urban markets, supported by a strong launch inventory and disciplined capital allocation. As of 9MFY26, the company has reported pre-sales of Rs 3,859 crores and customer collections of Rs 3,045 crores, reflecting sustained demand and strong operating momentum.

Aligned with its larger purpose of creating long-term value for all stakeholders, the company's upcoming developments are expected to contribute meaningfully to economic activity. This pipeline is expected to generate around 8 million man-days of direct employment annually and give a fillip to over 250 ancillary industries associated with the real estate sector.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Over the past five decades, we have built Puravankara on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and delivery excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are poised for the next leap, backed by stronger capabilities, a professional and well-governed organisation, and a high-quality project pipeline across Mumbai and South India.

Our focus remains on creating differentiated products, strengthening our presence in key micro-markets, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. This pipeline reflects not just our growth ambitions, but also our confidence in India's structural housing demand and the opportunities emerging across urban markets."

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, added, "We are entering this phase with a clear execution roadmap that is stronger, more agile, and future-ready. Our developments are designed not just as real estate projects, but as integrated communities that respond to evolving customer needs.

At the same time, we recognise the broader role we play in the economy. This scale of development will create livelihoods, support a wide ecosystem of industries, and contribute meaningfully to urban growth. Our sustainability initiatives, including our afforestation pledge and focus on resource efficiency, are integral to how we build for the future."

Supported by a robust pipeline, improving operating metrics, and a disciplined approach to growth, Puravankara is entering its next phase with strong visibility and confidence.

As part of Puravankara's Golden Jubilee year, the company has further strengthened its sustainability commitments. Building on the pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 under the World Economic Forum's 1t.org global initiative, the company will reinforce this commitment through the upcoming Puravankara 10k Run on 29 March 2026, during which 10,000 trees will be planted. This is complemented by a continued focus on water conservation, green building practices, and environmentally responsible development across projects.

The company remains committed to delivering long-term value through high-quality developments, operational excellence, and a continued focus on sustainability and stakeholder trust.

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