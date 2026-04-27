Pushkalam Developers Enters Residential Market with Community Designed Around Everyday Living

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: At a time when urban housing is increasingly shaped by density and standardisation, Bengaluru-based Pushkalam Developers is taking a more considered approach to residential design, focusing on how homes function in everyday life.

With its debut project, Pushkalam Heritage (RERA No.: PR280324/006744), the company is introducing a Vaastu-led residential development in East Bengaluru that places equal emphasis on usability, openness, and community. Spread across 2.64 acres, the project comprises 296 homes across two towers and is designed as a low-density environment that prioritises space, light, and long-term livability.

Located off Old Madras Road, the project sits within one of East Bengaluru's emerging growth corridors, offering connectivity to Whitefield, ITPL, and key employment hubs, while remaining relatively removed from the congestion of core city zones. The development brings together traditional planning principles with contemporary urban needs, with a clear focus on reducing everyday friction - through efficient layouts, better ventilation, and spaces that are designed to be actively used rather than simply added on.

The project offers predominantly 3BHK homes ranging from 1,440 sq. ft. to 1,890 sq. ft., along with a limited number of 2BHK units. Each home is designed with large, usable balconies, efficient layouts, and minimal dead space - focusing on how spaces are used in everyday life rather than simply maximising saleable area.

A defining element of the project is the Grand East Pavilion, a 25,000 sq. ft. integrated space for sports, community activities, and shared experiences. Located along the eastern edge, it is designed to receive the morning sun, shaping daily routines around movement, interaction, and a sense of openness.

Nearly 70% of the development is dedicated to open spaces, complemented by amenities such as sports courts, a swimming pool, co-working areas, landscaped zones, and community spaces. These are positioned not as standalone features, but as extensions of daily life - encouraging interaction, recreation, and balance.

Commenting on the launch, Sri Harsha M, Director, Pushkalam Developers, said, "A home is not just where we live, it shapes how we live, every single day. Yet, much of urban housing today has become increasingly transactional, with a focus on adding features rather than understanding how spaces actually work. We see this as an opportunity to shift the conversation. Our approach is to simplify living - through better layouts, natural ventilation, and thoughtful planning that reduces everyday friction. For us, the true measure of a home lies in how it supports comfort, clarity, and balance over time. The goal is to create spaces that do not just look good on day one but continue to feel right for years to come."

Pushkalam Developers, founded in 2024, has hands-on experience across the entire construction process--from materials to final execution. The company takes a practical, execution-focused approach, with Vaastu considered as part of the overall planning rather than an add-on feature. With its first residential project, Pushkalam Heritage, the company is focusing on quality, attention to detail, and long-term usability, instead of rapid expansion. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028.

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