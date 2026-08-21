Putting Patients at the Heart of Innovation: Voices Across Asia Pacific Help Shape the Future of Structural Heart Care

VMPL

Singapore, August 20: As structural heart disease continues to impact a growing number of people across Asia Pacific amid a rapidly ageing population, Edwards Lifesciences (Edwards) brought together patients for its annual Asia-Pacific Patient Experience event. The programme created a platform for patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and employees to share perspectives, foster meaningful connections and deepen understanding of the patient journey.

More than 80 million people worldwide live with some type of heart valve disease, according to the American Heart Association. With Asia Pacific ageing faster than any other region in the world, a substantial rise in degenerative valvular heart disease across the region is expected in the coming years. Recent research highlights valvular heart disease as a growing health burden across Asia Pacific, driven by demographic changes and increasing life expectancy. These trends underscore the importance of understanding patient experiences and ensuring patient perspectives help inform future care.

The Patient Experience event is a cornerstone of Edwards' patient-focused culture and reflects the company's belief that patient voices should help shape the future of care. By listening directly to patients' experiences, from diagnosis and treatment through recovery, Edwards gains valuable insights into the realities of living with structural heart disease. These perspectives help strengthen patient engagement and advocacy efforts, inspire innovation rooted in real-world needs, and reinforce the company's commitment to improving outcomes and quality of life for patients.

While each patient's journey was unique, common themes emerged across the event: unexpected diagnoses, uncertainty and fear following life-changing news, reliance on family and caregivers for support, and the opportunity to regain quality of life through timely treatment. Together, their stories highlighted the importance of greater awareness, earlier intervention, innovation and patient-centred care.

For Jai Arora, 47, from India, it began with fear.

"I was in the best shape of my life," Arora said. "Finding out I had a serious heart condition was a shock, I never saw coming. The idea that something could be wrong with my heart, when I felt invincible, was terrifying."

For Haehun Choi, 72, from South Korea, the diagnosis came completely without warning.

"I had no symptoms at all, I felt completely fine," Choi said. "It was only because of a routine check-up, and because my daughter booked me to see a specialist, that we found out how serious it was. If I hadn't gone for the check-up, I don't know when we would have caught it."

For Qi Le Ee, 17, from Singapore -- the diagnosis came completely out of the blue, beginning with nothing more than a persistent fever.

"It started with just a fever, we thought it was dengue," said Ee. "I was quite shocked when we found out how serious it actually was. Nothing about it seemed like a heart problem, until suddenly it was."

For Hermani, from Indonesia, it meant leaning on his family.

"This journey was never something I faced alone," Hermani said. "I trusted my son to help me make the right decisions, and I trusted the team who cared for me. Having them by my side made all the difference."

For Geoff Lewis, 75, from Australia, it meant returning to spending more time with his family.

"Every day I just seem to feel a little better," Lewis said. "It's been like a second wind. "The first effect after the operation was phenomenal. I'm able to do so much more, and I'm not slowing down the way I used to and able to spend more time with my family."

Turning Patient Insights into Action

Beyond their personal journeys, the stories shared during the event offered valuable insights into the realities of living with structural heart disease. From recognizing symptoms and navigating diagnosis to making treatment decisions and recovering with the support of family and caregivers, these experiences highlighted opportunities to better support patients throughout the care journey.

"At Edwards, innovation begins with understanding the people we serve," said Amit Raheja, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Edwards Lifesciences. "The Patient Experience gives us the opportunity to learn directly from patients and caregivers about the realities of living with structural heart disease. Their experiences remind us that behind every innovation is a person, a family and a journey, and they help guide us as we work to improve outcomes for patients around the world."

Beyond patient sharing sessions, the programme included a tour of Edwards' Singapore facility and demonstrations showcasing the craftsmanship involved in developing structural heart technologies, offering patients a closer look at the people, expertise and care behind every innovation.

By bringing together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and employees, Edwards hopes to foster greater awareness of structural heart disease while ensuring patient voices continue to inform the future of care across Asia Pacific.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)