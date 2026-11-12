QKTech Launches Techniqk, Agentiqk and Expands QK AI Labs to Engineer Reliability for the AI Era

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: QKTech, formerly QualityKiosk Technologies, announced Techniqk™, Agentiqk™ and QK AI Labs, three initiatives extending its work from quality engineering and digital assurance to reliability engineering across digital, AI and autonomous systems.

The launches establish QKTech's new identity and build on 26 years of making technology dependable. As AI and autonomous agents enter workflows, QKTech expands its focus beyond performance to include consistency, observability, security and real-world reliability.

They operationalize QKTech's Reliability OS, spanning AI for Reliability, Reliability of AI, Shift Right Testing, Reliability of Frontier Systems, and Agent Engineering. It combines context, harness and loop engineering with observability.

Techniqk™ is QKTech's platform suite for reliable software and AI. It includes qRace for AI-native quality engineering; Compaqk for service virtualization; Deqk for digital experience monitoring; Cuqk for customer journey monitoring; Teqk for Test Environment Management; and Codeqk for Code Quality Management.

Agentiqk™ provides a governed path for AI agents, from use case identification to production. It includes Nimbus AI for evaluation and assurance, custom and pre-built agents from Marqk™, with identity, governance, responsible AI, auditability, evaluation, and monitoring controls.

"The transition from QualityKiosk to QKTech represents both continuity and ambition. Reliability has always been central to our work, but its scope must now extend across software, AI and autonomous systems. Through our Reliability OS, Techniqk™, Agentiqk™ and QK AI Labs, we are combining deep engineering experience, proprietary technology and AI innovation to help enterprises move confidently from experimentation to dependable outcomes at scale," said Chitra Ramaswamy, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, QKTech.

The portfolio connects QKTech's research, platforms and engineering capabilities, allowing innovations developed and evaluated within QK AI Labs to be translated into deployable solutions. This creates a pathway from research and validation to implementation, observability, and improvement.

"In the AI era, the fundamental definitions of quality and reliability have changed drastically in both scale and scope. Enterprises must now assure not only software and data assets, but also AI models and autonomous agents, continuously and under real-world conditions. Through QK AI Labs, Techniqk™ and Agentiqk™, QKTech brings together AI research and systematic evaluation, proprietary engineering platforms, and governed agent deployment to make reliability possible 'for AI, by AI.' This integrated approach offers a distinctive value proposition for enterprises building AI-defined businesses and operating models across industries," said Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay, SME & Principal Partner, Enterprise AI & Cloud, DIGITALFABRIC® CONSULTING.

"Enterprises need more than promising AI prototypes. They need technology that integrates into complex environments, operates reliably, and delivers measurable value. Our platforms provide engineering frameworks, governance and controls to accelerate transformation without compromising resilience, accountability or business continuity," said Ravishankar Gopalan, COO, QKTech.

Powering this innovation ecosystem is QK AI Labs, QKTech's frontier AI research and engineering function. The team develops agents, payment-focused agent reliability solutions and IP such as Nimbus AI, and is home to QKTech's AI Forward-Deployed Engineers (AI-FDE).

"Over the past year, at QK AI Labs, we have developed agents, released custom solutions and collaborated with partners such as DevRev. We will continue advancing frontier AI, evaluation and reliability frameworks, helping enterprises deploy AI with evidence and confidence," said Pranav Mehra, CTO, QKTech.

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