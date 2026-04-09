Quality & Business Ethics is a key to long-term success: Aluminium Man of India Bharat Gite, Calls for decentralisation of industries to rural Maharashtra

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Emphasising that 'quality and business ethics are the true companions of success," Pune-based entrepreneur Bharat Gite, founder of Taural India, on Sunday said industrial growth must extend beyond urban centres to ensure balanced and inclusive development across Maharashtra.

Gite, popularly known as the Aluminium Man of India, was speaking after being conferred the 'Face of Inspiration - Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan' award. The award was jointly presented by the Express Media Enterprises & Ramamangal Social Foundation at an event held at Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad.

Reflecting on his journey, Gite said his decision to return from Germany to India was driven by a sense of responsibility towards nation-building. "The country that shaped us deserves our contribution. I returned intending to build indigenous manufacturing capabilities and support education so that the youth can access better opportunities," he said.

He stressed that industries should not remain concentrated in a few cities. "For Maharashtra's holistic development, industries must reach rural and remote areas. Decentralisation is essential to create employment and reduce regional imbalance," he said.

Sharing his personal journey, Gite spoke about growing up in a modest farming family and credited his parents and elder brother for encouraging him to pursue education. He also acknowledged the support of his wife, Prachi, particularly during the early struggles of setting up a business after leaving a stable life in Germany.

Gite said he identified opportunities in the aluminium sector upon returning to India. Despite aluminium being lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant, its modern application remains limited due to technological gaps. We are working towards bridging this gap and contributing to India's self-reliance," he said.

Commenting on the state's industrial ecosystem, Gite said development-oriented leadership has helped accelerate growth. He expressed his intent to contribute further through initiatives in both industry and education.

"Long-term success is not driven by profit alone. Transparency, honesty, and excellence are equally important," he added.

"For India's long-term economic resilience, industries must not remain concentrated in a few cities. Growth must reach rural and emerging industrial regions so that employment, innovation, and infrastructure development become more inclusive," he said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also highlighted the strategic importance of spreading industrial growth into emerging manufacturing belts. He noted that projects such as Taural India's expansion help strengthen Tier II and Tier III industrial regions, improve regional employment opportunities, and support Maharashtra's broader economic ambitions.

Under Gite's leadership, Taural India has emerged as a key player in India's aluminium manufacturing ecosystem. The company continues to support national priorities such as Make in India, import substitution, and industrial self-reliance by supplying critical cast components to both domestic and global markets.

The Supa expansion aligns with Taural India's larger mission to deepen India's role in international manufacturing supply chains while nurturing strong local capabilities, skilled talent, and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

Bharat Gite's professional journey--from international engineering exposure in Germany to building advanced indigenous manufacturing capacity in India--continues to inspire entrepreneurs and industry leaders alike. His emphasis on ethical enterprise, innovation-led growth, and regional industrial development reflects a wider vision for inclusive nation-building through manufacturing excellence.

Actor Makarand Anaspure conducted an on-stage interview with Gite, tracing his journey from Parali to Germany via Pune and his entrepreneurial success.

Among those present were MP Shrirang Barne, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Shiv Sena leader Sulabha Ubale, MSEDCL official Dhananjay Aundhekar, Shiv Sena secretary Vaibhav Thorat, entrepreneur Ameya Jain, and organisers Manisha Thorat Pisal and Santosh Saundankar.

Speaking at the event, Barne highlighted the contribution of people from regions such as Marathwada and Vidarbha to Pune's growth. He also lauded the work of actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure through Naam Foundation in addressing water scarcity in drought-prone areas.

Mayor Landge called for greater participation from industrialists in social initiatives, particularly in developing world-class libraries and educational infrastructure in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

About Taural India

Taural India is a leading aluminium casting manufacturer delivering high-precision solutions across sectors including defence, energy, railways, aerospace, mobility, and industrial infrastructure. Founded by Bharat Gite, the company has established itself as a major contributor to India's advanced manufacturing capabilities through technology-driven production and globally benchmarked engineering standards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)