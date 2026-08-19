QualityKiosk Establishes Hyderabad Engineering Hub to Advance AI Reliability, Agentic Engineering and AI Assurance for Global Enterprises

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: QualityKiosk Technologies (QK), a leading AI reliability engineering, AI assurance and agentic engineering company, today announced the inauguration of its new Hyderabad office, reinforcing the company's engineering footprint and marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad's thriving technology corridor at The Skyview in HITEC City, the new office underscores QualityKiosk's long-term commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and talent development as enterprises around the world accelerate investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The new center was inaugurated by Maneesh Jhawar, CEO of QualityKiosk, in the presence of company leadership, government dignitaries, leading research analysts, technology experts and industry leaders. Designed as a modern, collaborative engineering workspace, the office occupies a premium corner location overlooking the HITEC City skyline and reflects the company's vision of creating world-class environments for innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence.

Beyond serving as a key engineering hub, the Hyderabad center will function as a strategic marketing, branding, analyst relations and advisory engagement center for the organization. This facility will support QualityKiosk's existing 40+ member team in the city, comprising delivery leaders, banking and capital markets domain experts, AI reliability and quality engineers, automation specialists, global marketing leadership, branding strategists, AI-led technology marketing experts, demand generation, channel, partner, and sales teams. This multi-functional team currently serves Hyderabad's global financial GCCs, leading banks, insurance, capital market, and pharma companies, with plans for further expansion to meet growing needs of its enterprise partners.

The Hyderabad center will play a critical role in supporting QualityKiosk's strategic priorities across AI reliability engineering, AI assurance, agentic engineering, product engineering, CloudOps and automation. It will also serve as one of the company's prominent engineering hubs while providing a focal point for global thought leadership, industry analyst engagement, advisory initiatives and brand-building efforts aligned to QualityKiosk's long-term growth strategy.

Hyderabad has emerged as a leading destination for global capability centers, technology innovation and digital talent. With its vibrant technology ecosystem and growing concentration of global enterprises, the city provides an ideal platform for QualityKiosk to deepen engagement with customers, partners, analysts, and industry leaders while strengthening its global brand and market influence.

The expansion comes as enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment. As AI becomes embedded across business operations, customer experiences and decision-making, ensuring reliability, governance, observability, and operational trust has become a strategic imperative.

The Hyderabad center will advance QualityKiosk's AI reliability OS framework, enabling enterprises to engineer trust and resilience into AI-powered systems through capabilities spanning AI for reliability, reliability of AI, agentic engineering, shift right engineering, and reliability of frontier systems.

"QualityKiosk was founded on the belief that reliability is the foundation of every great digital experience. As enterprises scale AI adoption, the need for trust, resilience, and assurance has never been greater. Hyderabad's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem and global business community make it a natural choice for our continued expansion. This new center represents an investment in talent, innovation, and engineering excellence that will help us deliver greater value to customers worldwide while advancing our leadership in AI reliability engineering, agentic engineering and AI assurance," said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies.

The facility will support growing enterprise demand across banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital-native sectors, while serving as a hub for engineering talent developing scalable, and trustworthy AI solutions.

"Hyderabad represents the convergence of talent, technology and enterprise innovation. The momentum we are witnessing around GCC growth and AI adoption creates a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of digital reliability. The recent award win for QK at the HYSEA GCCX event as Exemplary Firm in AI & Data reinforced our position as a trusted AI reliability partner for global enterprises," said Sairam Vedam, CMO and Hyderabad Center Head, QualityKiosk Technologies.

He added, "Our Hyderabad center is more than an engineering hub. It is a strategic growth center that will help us collaborate more closely with global brands, technology leaders, analyst communities and industry influencers. In addition to advancing innovation in AI reliability engineering, the center will anchor our marketing, branding, analyst relations and advisory engagement efforts, strengthening QualityKiosk's position in global markets. As AI becomes central to business strategy, organizations will increasingly require partners who can assure reliability, govern risk, and enable trusted outcomes. This center positions us to lead those conversations while helping customers adopt AI with confidence."

Hyderabad Office Address

QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

2nd Floor, The Skyview 10

The Skyview

Sy. No. 83/1 Raidurgam

HITEC City Main Road

Hyderabad, Telangana 500081

India

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