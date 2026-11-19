PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: Aakash Sethi, CEO of Quest Alliance, a non-profit organization working to equip young people with future skills for thriving careers, has been named to TIME100 Next: India, TIME's inaugural list of 100 individuals who are defining the future of India. The list, hosted in partnership with Reliance Industries, marks the first time TIME100 Next, TIME's initiative to spotlight rising leaders, is taking place in India.

Read the full TIME100 Next: India list

Aakash Sethi's TIME profile

Sethi founded Quest Alliance in 2008 and has led it since. The non-profit works inside India's government schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes to equip young people with the skills, confidence and career awareness they need to thrive in a fast-changing world of work.

"I see this recognition as an acknowledgment of our collective effort rather than an individual achievement. At Quest Alliance, we have been guided by a simple belief: young people are not just preparing for the future; they have the imagination and agency to shape it," said Aakash Sethi.

"As the world of work changes, our responsibility goes beyond preparing them for existing jobs. We must build learning ecosystems that nurture curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability and the confidence to navigate uncertainty. I am grateful to the young people, educators, colleagues and partners who have shaped this journey," he added.

Over 18 years, Sethi has taken Quest Alliance from a small effort to build 21st-century skills among vocational trainers into one of India's most closely watched models for preparing young people for work. When he formalized the organization in 2008, India's school-to-work continuum was built around placing as many youth in jobs as quickly as possible. Sethi bet on a different idea: that young people, given the right conditions, can thrive in any future and career. In 2012, he redesigned the organization's approach around the learner, with a curriculum built on a loop of Learn, Do, Reflect and Share. That loop has since grown into a career loop: young people explore possibilities, make informed choices, build readiness and move into work, and keep adapting as their careers evolve.

By 2019, when he was elected an Ashoka Fellow, Quest Alliance had reached over 300,000 young people across seven states and built a network of non-profit partners to replicate its work. Since then, he has focused on embedding the approach within the public system itself, through partnerships with state education departments and skill development missions, training educators as coaches, and building low-cost digital tools that work on basic phones and offline. Alongside this, Sethi has worked with a network of civil society partners to take future skills to the most vulnerable and underserved young people, reaching tribal belts, minority communities, climate-affected regions and other hard-to-reach geographies.

Today, that work has reached 3.5 million learners and 45,000 educators across 9,000 schools and TVETs in 14 states. Sethi also mentors the Future Right Skills Network, a systems-change collaborative launched in 2019 with Accenture, Cisco, JPMorgan Chase, LinkedIn and SAP Labs India, which aims to help one million young people access quality work opportunities by 2027.

Beyond Quest Alliance, he started the Quest Learning Observatory, a living ecosystem in Bengaluru where communities explore regenerative futures through creativity, dialogue and hands-on learning.

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