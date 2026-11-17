VMPL

Hassanpur (Haryana) [India], November 17: Selling old newspapers, cardboard, metal and unused household appliances has traditionally involved negotiating prices with local scrap dealers, uncertainty over weighing and limited information about prevailing rates. Seeking to address these challenges, QuiEco, a brand of PhoneHai Private Limited, has introduced a digital platform that enables households to sell scrap online, compare rates offered by verified local dealers and schedule doorstep scrap pickups through a mobile application.

The platform aims to bring greater transparency and convenience to household scrap transactions by allowing customers to choose dealers based on their quoted rates, distance and ratings. Through its online scrap-selling platform, QuiEco connects households with local scrap dealers while providing digital records of bookings and payments.

Unlike conventional scrap collection arrangements, where customers may have limited information about pricing before a transaction, QuiEco allows users to view dealer-specific rates per kilogram before confirming a pickup. The company follows a marketplace model in which registered and verified scrap dealers, rather than QuiEco itself, undertake collection and payment.

The process begins when a customer selects the type of scrap they wish to sell through the application. Users can compare available dealers, review their rates and select a suitable pickup slot for the same day or the following day. Once the dealer's collection crew arrives, the scrap is weighed at the customer's doorstep, and payment is made through cash or UPI after the customer confirms the final weight.

The application supports several categories of household scrap, including newspapers, books, notebooks, cardboard cartons, iron, steel, aluminium, copper, brass and plastic materials. It also accommodates discarded appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, along with electronic waste, with prices determined according to weight and the rates quoted by participating dealers.

QuiEco has also developed a digital system for local scrap businesses through its Partner Panel. The platform allows dealers to register, complete verification, establish material-specific buying rates, manage their service areas and coordinate pickup operations. Dealers can also assign collection crews and vehicles while monitoring customer orders and earnings.

The initiative is intended to help traditional scrap businesses adopt digital processes without changing their fundamental role in collecting and trading recyclable materials. By connecting dealers with households seeking collection services, the company aims to improve customer access while supporting more organised operations for participating businesses.

Vijay Solanki, Founder and CEO of QuiEco, said, "For most households, selling scrap has always been unclear: no fixed rates, no choice of buyer and no record of the sale. We built QuiEco so sellers can see real dealer rates before they book, choose who they sell to, and track every pickup through to payment. Our focus is building trust on both sides of every pickup, so households get a fair deal and dealers get a steady flow of customers."

The company has positioned transparency in pricing and doorstep weighing as central elements of its operating model. The application also provides pickup tracking and transaction history, allowing customers to retain records of completed scrap sales.

Ajay Solanki, Co-founder of QuiEco, said, "A good scrap selling experience comes down to the details. We work closely with dealers and their crews so that pickups arrive on time, scrap is weighed accurately at the doorstep, and every payment is easy to track. We keep turning feedback from customers and dealers into practical improvements."

With a pan-India service focus, QuiEco is seeking to create a digital connection between households and local scrap dealers. Its approach also reflects the growing role of technology in organising everyday recycling-related activities and improving access to services traditionally managed through informal arrangements.

Households interested in using the service can download the QuiEco app for Android devices. Scrap businesses interested in participating can register through the Partner Panel, subject to the platform's verification process.

About QuiEco

QuiEco is a brand of PhoneHai Private Limited, headquartered in Hassanpur, Haryana. Founded by Vijay Solanki and Ajay Solanki, the platform connects households with verified local scrap dealers through a mobile application. Its services include dealer rate comparison, doorstep pickup booking, digital transaction tracking and cash or UPI payments. The company also provides digital tools to help scrap dealers manage their collection operations.

Website: https://www.quieco.com/

Email: info@quieco.com

Contact: +91 8168187097

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