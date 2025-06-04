R Jayakanthan from Tata Consultancy Services Crowned National Champion at the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The 21st edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's most prestigious business quiz for corporates, culminated with a spectacular Grand Finale, held at the President, Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions. R Jayakanthan from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) clinched the national championship with the grand prize of Rs 2,50,000/-*, along with a Taj Gift Card worth Rs 1,00,000/-* and took home the coveted Tata Crucible trophy in a National Final that witnessed some power-packed quizzing action. The national finals witnessed a tie breaker round which was a neck-to-neck competition among three of the finalists. While R Jayakanthan emerged as the winner, the defending National Champion, Rohan Khanna from Barclays emerged as the runner-up.

The Grand Finale of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2025 brought together the nation's best quizzers and quiz lovers from across the nation to celebrate knowledge and curiosity. In this pan-India quizzing competition, which received over1 lakh registrations, with over 30,000 of those being women, the winners from across the 12 cluster finals battled through two Semi-finals, and the top three from each Semi-Final competed at the national final event.

Aneek Roy Choudhury from Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai; Rajarshi Chanda from Genpact, Gurgaon; and Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad; progressed to the National Finals from the 1st Semi-Final. The top three from the 2nd Semi-Final, R Jayakanthan from TCS, Chennai; Rabi Shankar Saha from HCL, Kolkata; and Rohan Khanna from Barclays, Noida; secured their place in the National Finals.

The Chief Guest of the evening Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Capital and Guest of Honour Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA felicitated the winner and runner-up respectively. Sabharwal expressed his admiration for the contestants, saying, "The grand finale was a powerful testament to the intellectual prowess and strategic thinking vital in today's corporate landscape. It was truly inspiring to witness the curiosity, creativity, and humility displayed by all participants - qualities that are essential for any journey towards excellence. My sincere congratulations to the champions, all the exceptional finalists, and the organisers for upholding this remarkable tradition of intellectual competition for over two decades."

Kalra commented, "This finale was a masterclass of intellectual agility and strategic depth. Watching these brilliant minds navigate questions across an endless list of subjects and events spanning centuries was so illuminating. My sincere commendations to the winner and all the other finalists for their outstanding efforts, and my gratitude to the organisers for nurturing this remarkable two-decade legacy of intellectual pursuit and competitive excellence."

Expressing joy over his win, Jayakanthan said, "I feel glad to have been a part of the Tata Crucible national finals. This victory was an entirely unexpected but pleasant surprise at the end of it all. Quizzing, as it is practiced in India, has a focus on weaving together disparate pieces of information to make sense of the world around us. It is a unique, pleasurable form of alchemy. I am very grateful to this platform providing such a pursuit. It has helped so many of us showcase our learnings and capabilities."

Noted quizmaster 'Pickbrain' Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show along with the co-host Rashmi Furtado and questioned the participants in their intriguing style. Together, Giri and Rashmi transformed the quiz into a dynamic spectacle, keeping every participant and spectator glued to the action till the very end.

The brand partners for this edition of the quiz were Tata Play Binge, Tata Motors Curvv, Tata AIA and Big Basket.

All details of the quiz are available on www.tatacrucible.com

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz:

Tata Crucible Business Quiz is India's most prestigious business quiz that has been testing the knowledge and acumen of business enthusiasts since 2004. With a rich legacy of quizzing excellence for two decades, Tata Crucible has become a platform for young minds to showcase their business intelligence and strategic thinking. The quiz is held twice annually with two separate editions, one for full-time students andthe other one for working professionals, across India. With a pan-India presence, Tata Crucible Business Quiz has been nurturing a community of the brightest minds from across the country to compete and learn from each other. It is an opportunity to network with industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of business.

About the Tata Group:

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust.' Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

