Rahul Dev Pharasi, Architect of Global-Ready Indian Leaders, Brings Top Industry Stalwarts Together at AEKYAM - The Firebrand CEO Club's 10th Anniversary

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Bengaluru witnessed far more than a leadership gathering this weekend. It witnessed the emergence of a new conversation around India's global leadership identity.

AEKYAM - The CEO Club celebrated its landmark 10th Anniversary at JW Marriott Bengaluru with over 40 CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, senior corporate leaders, and changemakers coming together for an evening centered around leadership visibility, influence, and India's readiness for global prominence.

The gathering was curated by Rahul Dev Pharasi - himself a Firebrand Leadership Guru, Global Readiness Architect, Guest industry faculty at IIM Ahmedabad for over two decades, and creator of Firebrand Leadership Seminars conducted across 13 countries for Global leaders and CXOs.

Over the last few years, Rahul Dev Pharasi has been asking some uncomfortable but deeply relevant questions to India's leadership community:

- If your company disappeared tomorrow, would the industry miss your leadership voice?

- Why are globally respected Indian companies still led by invisible leaders?

- In the AI era, is silence becoming a strategic risk for CXOs?

- If Indian companies are becoming global brands, should Indian leaders not become global voices?

- Twenty years from now, will your career be remembered only through revenue numbers or through the narrative you shaped?

- Are visible leaders getting disproportionate influence while equally capable but invisible leaders remain unnoticed?

According to discussions during the conclave, the future global economy will increasingly reward leaders who can shape narratives, influence ecosystems, and become visible symbols of organizational credibility.

The event brought together distinguished leaders including Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Jagdish Kini, former CEO and Executive Director of Bharti Airtel, alongside several founders and CXOs from across industries.

Powerful leadership conversations by Capt. Naveen N - Sena Medal & Kargil War Veteran and Dr. Mickey Mehta - Celebrity Holistic Global Health Guru & Ambassador of Fit India Movement by Govt of India, added reflections on resilience, purpose, consciousness, and nation-building.

One of the defining highlights of the evening was the unveiling of Firebrand Narratives -- a leadership podcast and executive dialogue movement conceptualized by Rahul Pharasi to amplify globally relevant Indian leadership voices.

Firebrand Narratives will feature leadership podcasts, CXO panel discussions, founder conversations, executive networking conclaves, and leadership seminars focused on India's global readiness journey.

The initiative is positioned around one central belief:

"India does not suffer from lack of talent. India suffers from Shy Excellence."

And that:

"The next phase of India's rise will be driven not only by economic growth, but by globally visible Indian leadership."

Following the success of the Bengaluru gathering, AEKYAM Leaders Network and Firebrand Narratives are expected to expand this year into Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru through leadership networking conclaves, Firebrand seminars, executive roundtables, and curated CXO experiences.

Over the past decade, AEKYAM has evolved from a networking initiative into a trusted leadership ecosystem fostering authentic relationships, strategic collaboration, and meaningful executive dialogue.

The Firebrand team can be reached through: https://firebrandtrust.com/

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