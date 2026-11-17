PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17: Raise Money Ventures, in association with Payomatix, hosted an exclusive Diwali Celebration and networking evening on 31 October 2026 at Sandal Suites by Lemon Tree Hotels, Sector 135, Noida. Built around the theme "Lights, Laughter and Togetherness," the evening brought together investors, ecosystem partners, startup founders, media partners and marketing leaders for a night that blended the warmth of the festive season with the energy of India's fast-growing startup community.

The celebration marked one of the season's most vibrant gatherings for the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Set against the backdrop of the festival of lights, it gave guests a rare chance to step away from boardrooms and pitch decks, and to connect with one another in a relaxed, celebratory setting.

A Celebration Rooted in Community

For Raise Money Ventures, relationships sit at the heart of everything it does. Fundraising, partnerships and growth all depend on trust, and trust is built through genuine human connection. The Diwali evening was designed with exactly that in mind.

The guest list reflected the breadth of the company's network. Investors and venture partners mingled with founders of startups working closely with Raise Money Ventures. Ecosystem partners, media houses and marketing professionals joined the conversation, creating a diverse room where ideas, experiences and opportunities flowed freely.

Guests were invited to "dress festive and bring their sparkle," and they did not disappoint. The venue glowed with traditional Diwali decor, diyas and candlelight, while attendees arrived in vibrant festive wear, setting the tone for an evening that felt as much like a family celebration as a professional gathering.

Music, Games and Non-Stop Entertainment

The highlight of the night was the live music and entertainment by The DJ Base Band, whose high-energy performance kept the dance floor full well into the evening. From festive favourites to contemporary chartbusters, the band's set struck the perfect balance between celebration and conversation, giving the night its unmistakable rhythm.

Beyond the music, the evening featured a series of fun games and interactive activities that broke the ice between guests who were meeting for the first time. Friendly competition, shared laughter and plenty of cheering turned strangers into acquaintances and acquaintances into friends. Paired with festive food, sweets and refreshments, the format ensured that every guest had something to enjoy.

Where Conversations Became Connections

While the mood was celebratory, the evening also delivered real value for the ecosystem. Founders had the opportunity to interact informally with investors and industry veterans, exchanging insights on fundraising, growth and the road ahead. Ecosystem partners explored new avenues for collaboration, while media and marketing professionals connected with emerging brands looking to tell their stories.

These kinds of unstructured, face-to-face interactions are often where the most meaningful business relationships begin. By bringing the right people together in the right setting, Raise Money Ventures created a space where conversations could move beyond business cards and into lasting connections.

A Stage for Emerging Brands

Adding to the evening's significance, PPI (Paymentics Payment Institutes) took the opportunity to present its vision to the investors, partners and industry leaders in attendance. The team walked guests through its journey so far, showcasing the strong growth momentum the brand has built and the milestones it has achieved. PPI also shared its plans for the road ahead and invited the support of investors and ecosystem partners as it prepares for its next phase of expansion.

The presentation was met with keen interest from the audience and sparked several follow-up conversations through the rest of the evening. It also highlighted one of the core ideas behind the event: giving promising businesses direct access to the people who can help them scale.

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson for Raise Money Ventures said, "Diwali is about light, gratitude and togetherness, and that is exactly what we wanted to celebrate with our community. Our investors, partners, founders and friends from the media are the reason we are able to do what we do. This evening was our way of saying thank you, and of bringing our ecosystem closer together. Seeing so many new connections being made in one room was the best part of the night."

Strengthening India's Startup Ecosystem

Raise Money Ventures works at the intersection of startups and capital, helping founders connect with the right investors and navigate their fundraising journeys with greater clarity and confidence. Alongside its core work, the company places strong emphasis on community building, recognising that a well-connected ecosystem helps startups grow faster and investors discover better opportunities.

The Diwali celebration reflects this philosophy in action. By hosting events that combine culture, celebration and networking, Raise Money Ventures continues to position itself not only as a fundraising partner but as a connector and convener for the wider startup community in Delhi NCR and beyond.

The event was hosted in association with Payomatix, a fintech company focused on building and scaling digital payment and financial infrastructure for businesses. The collaboration brought together two organisations that share a commitment to empowering businesses and supporting innovation.

Looking Ahead

With the overwhelming response to the Diwali celebration, Raise Money Ventures plans to continue hosting curated community and networking experiences for founders, investors and ecosystem partners. Industry observers and attendees alike will be watching for the next edition, which promises to build on the success of this year's festive gathering.

As the festival of lights reminds us, the brightest moments are the ones we share. For the startup ecosystem in Noida and beyond, this Diwali evening was a reminder that behind every deal, every partnership and every success story are people, and the connections between them.

About Raise Money Ventures

Raise Money Ventures is a startup fundraising platform that helps founders connect with the right investors and build the relationships they need to grow. Through its network of investors, ecosystem partners and industry experts, the company supports startups across stages in raising capital and scaling their businesses. To learn more, visit raisemoney.ventures.

Media Contact: Raise Money Ventures

Email: marketing@raisemoney.ventures

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