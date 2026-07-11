RajaRani Coaching Launches India's First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India's Grassroots Fashion Talent

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: RajaRani Coaching has announced the launch of India's First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition, a first-of-its-kind online initiative that aims to discover, recognize and reward blouse designers from across the country while celebrating India's rich craftsmanship and growing fashion skill economy. Open to aspiring designers, homemakers, boutique owners, students and fashion enthusiasts, the competition has already garnered over thousands of registrations, reflecting the growing demand for accessible, skill-based opportunities in fashion.

Hosted entirely online, the competition has been designed to make participation accessible to everyone with a symbolic registration fee of just Rs. 51.

Registrations will remain open until 13 July 2026 at 9:00 PM IST, following which the design challenge will be unveiled on 14 July 2026 at 8:00 AM IST. Participants will submit their entries between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST on the same day, while the winners will be announced on 15 July 2026 at 4:00 PM IST.

The competition is more than a showcase of creativity. It aims to position blouse designing as a serious creative, technical and entrepreneurial discipline while providing talented individuals from every corner of the country with a national platform to gain recognition. Participants will compete for exciting prizes, including a Juki Sewing Machine for the winner, trophies for the top three winners and exclusive rewards for the Top 51 participants.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohit Gadhiya, Co-Founder & Chairman, RajaRani Coaching, said, "India has no shortage of fashion talent. What many aspiring designers need is access to the right platform, recognition and opportunities to transform their skills into sustainable careers. Through this competition, we hope to celebrate creativity, encourage entrepreneurship and inspire more people to build successful careers through fashion."

Priya M.G., Founder, RajaRani Coaching, added, "Blouse designing is one of the most commercially relevant skills in India's fashion ecosystem, yet the talent behind it often goes unrecognized. Through this initiative, we want to provide a national platform where aspiring designers can showcase their skills, gain confidence and receive the recognition they truly deserve."

Blouse designing remains one of the most significant segments within India's ethnic wear industry. Combining technical precision, creativity and craftsmanship, it continues to generate livelihood opportunities for thousands of boutique owners, homepreneurs, independent designers and tailoring professionals across the country. By launching India's first national competition dedicated exclusively to blouse designing, RajaRani Coaching aims to formally recognize this skill while inspiring more individuals to pursue fashion as a sustainable career and entrepreneurial opportunity.

The competition is an extension of RajaRani Coaching's larger vision to democratize fashion education and make practical skill development accessible to every learner. Founded by Priya M.G. and Mohit Gadhiya in Surat, the organization has evolved into one of India's leading vocational fashion education ecosystems, empowering learners through structured training, practical learning and entrepreneurship-focused education.

Today, RajaRani Coaching has trained over 3.5 lakh learners, recorded more than 5 lakh app downloads, offers 140+ fashion and design courses, and has impacted over 10 lakh lives through its education, entrepreneurship and community initiatives. The platform has also enabled the launch of more than 10,000 boutiques and fashion businesses, helping learners transform their skills into sustainable livelihoods.

Recognized for its contribution to vocational education and fashion skill development, RajaRani Coaching has also earned national recognition, including a Guinness World Record for the highest viewership of a live textiles lesson on YouTube and Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition for its founders. Through the National Blouse Designing Competition, the organization continues its mission of building a skill-first ecosystem that empowers India's next generation of fashion entrepreneurs while bringing national visibility to grassroots talent.

About RajaRani Coaching

Founded by Priya M.G. and Mohit Gadhiya, RajaRani Coaching is a vocational fashion and creative skills ecosystem committed to making fashion education accessible, practical and outcome-driven. Through structured curricula, digital learning, assessments, certifications, workshops, competitions and entrepreneurship-focused programs, the organization enables learners to transform creative skills into professional careers, successful businesses and sustainable income opportunities.

Competition Link- www.competition.rajaranicoaching.com

Brand Website Link- www.RajaRaniCoaching.com

Instagram Profile Link - www.instagram.com/rajarani_coaching

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