Rajarshi Moitra Featured in Outlook's 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026' Report for Steering Bridgestone India's Accelerated Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: With the visionary goal of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat mission stands tall on multiple pillars of growth. The prestigious Outlook report, "Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026" honours a select group of changemakers whose work is actively shaping India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister.

The Outlook recognition highlights Rajarshi Moitra, Managing Director of Bridgestone, for leading the company's long-term strategy in sustainable growth, advanced manufacturing and innovation, aligned with the nation's evolving mobility needs.

As mobility becomes increasingly central to economic development, the automotive and tyre industries have an important role to play in strengthening connectivity, supporting industrial expansion and enabling a more sustainable future. For Bridgestone India, this national ambition aligns closely with its long-term commitment to delivering safe, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions. Under the leadership of Rajarshi Moitra, the company is focused on strengthening its presence in India through investments in manufacturing, localisation, technological advancement, customer experience and talent development.

Bridgestone's journey in India began in 1996 with the commencement of manufacturing operations at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The establishment of its Chakan plant in Maharashtra in 2013 further strengthened its manufacturing capabilities and ability to serve the country's expanding automotive market. Over the past three decades, the company has contributed to India's industrial development through investments, employment generation, local sourcing, technology development and skill enhancement. Its presence across original equipment (OE) and aftermarket segments spans passenger cars, trucks and buses, as well as off-highway applications.

A nationwide sales and service network further enables Bridgestone to engage with customers across markets and vehicle categories. These operations also support a wider ecosystem of dealers, suppliers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), creating opportunities for business development, employment and stronger industry partnerships.

Bridgestone India's growth strategy is anchored in five priorities: strengthening product superiority through localisation, expanding its retail and dealer network, enhancing manufacturing readiness, improving customer experience through digitalisation, and investing in people and organisational capabilities. They are designed to address the changing expectations of Indian consumers while supporting the company's long-term growth ambitions. Strong market demand, deeper customer relationships and premiumisation remain important drivers of its business strategy.

Localisation is particularly significant in this context. Developing products and capabilities suited to Indian road conditions, driving patterns and customer requirements allows the company to respond more effectively to market needs. At the same time, manufacturing readiness and operational excellence help strengthen its ability to serve a growing and diverse customer base.

The emphasis on digitalisation is equally important. As consumers increasingly expect seamless interactions, accessible services and dependable support, technology can help improve customer engagement and enhance the ownership experience. By combining these efforts with investments in people, Bridgestone aims to build an organisation equipped to respond to emerging opportunities in India's mobility landscape.

Innovation is central to Bridgestone's ambition to create lasting value for customers and society. As the automotive industry evolves, tyre technology is advancing across safety, performance, energy efficiency, connectivity and digital development. Bridgestone is working to develop stronger, safer and more energy-efficient tyres while exploring technologies that support connected mobility and virtual product development. Its efforts also extend to enabling electric mobility and advancing digital-first mobility solutions that respond to changing industry requirements.

The transition towards electric vehicles, in particular, is creating new demands on tyre design and performance. As mobility technologies evolve, the ability to combine global research and development expertise with local market understanding will be important in developing solutions suited to India's needs.

Sustainability remains an equally important consideration. Bridgestone's global Vision 2050 provides a long-term direction for creating sustainable value for society and future generations. In India, this ambition translates into efforts to reduce the environmental impact of operations, improve resource efficiency and develop mobility solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future.

The company's philosophy is guided by its mission of Serving Society with Superior Quality. This places customer value and social value at the centre of its business approach, recognising that long-term success depends not only on commercial growth but also on the positive impact an organisation creates.

Rising consumer aspirations and evolving mobility requirements across metropolitan centres and emerging markets are creating further opportunities for companies with the capabilities to respond. For Bridgestone, this presents an opportunity to move beyond the traditional Make in India approach towards Make, Innovate and Create in India. The objective is to strengthen domestic capabilities while leveraging the company's global technological expertise to develop products and solutions tailored to Indian consumers.

Bridgestone India's contribution to nation-building also encompasses social development. Through initiatives spanning healthcare, education, livelihood generation, safe mobility and rural development, the company seeks to support communities and contribute to inclusive, sustainable progress. Employment, skills, community partnerships and responsible business practices can together contribute to a more inclusive growth model.

Bridgestone India's roadmap reflects an understanding of India's mobility ecosystem that requires continued investment in manufacturing, innovation, customer experience and organisational capability. With nearly three decades of experience in India, established manufacturing operations and a nationwide market presence, the company is positioned to contribute to the next phase of the country's mobility development. Its priorities-responsible manufacturing, localisation, technological advancement, sustainable solutions and stronger partnerships-provide a framework for aligning business growth with national aspirations.

As the country works towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Bridgestone India remains focused on creating customer value and social value through its mission of Serving Society with Superior Quality. By combining global expertise with local strengths, the company aims to support a safer, more sustainable and future-ready mobility ecosystem while contributing to India's journey towards a prosperous and globally competitive future.

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