PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: Advertising agencies in India are narrowing their focus. Some handle only digital, others only outdoor or performance marketing, and each pitches depth in one area. Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Media has taken the opposite route. Joshi, the director of the New Delhi agency, has built the business around a 360-degree model, where television, radio, print, outdoor and digital are planned as one campaign instead of five separate ones.

Why agencies are specialising

The appeal of specialisation is easy to see. A digital agency can spend all its time learning how platforms change. An outdoor specialist knows which sites work and which ones only look good on a rate card. Clients get a narrow service, a clear price and a team that does one thing well. None of this is a flaw in the specialist model. It simply works best when the brand's needs are narrow.

The trouble starts when a brand needs more than one channel, which most growing brands do. It ends up hiring several agencies, and each one writes its own plan, reports its own numbers and defends its own budget line. Nobody owns the whole picture.

What a split plan costs a brand

Take a retailer preparing for a festive season. The television spot goes to one agency, the newspaper ads to another, and the social media push to a third. By launch day the TV film uses one offer, the print ad uses a slightly different one, and the social posts have a tone that matches neither. A single plan would have fixed the offer once and carried it across every medium.

The customer notices. Budgets suffer too, because the same audience may be reached three times while another group is missed entirely. And every change to the plan means calls between agencies that have no reason to move at the same speed.

How Chariot Media works

Chariot Media is an integrated advertising agency based in New Delhi. It is accredited with the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) and registered with the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). Its work covers television, radio, print, outdoor and digital media.

In a 360-degree model, strategy, creative work, media planning and buying sit in the same team from the first brief. The message is written once and adapted for each channel. The budget is split according to where the audience actually spends its time, and the results from every channel are read side by side. If radio is working harder than expected in one city, the plan can shift without a round of negotiation between vendors.

For a client, this usually means one point of contact, one timeline and one report. Instead of collecting figures from five vendors and reconciling them, the brand sees how television, radio, print, outdoor and digital performed against the same goal. That makes it easier to decide what to repeat next quarter and what to drop.

Rajesh Joshi's role

Behind Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Media is more than twenty years of experience in advertising and communications. Joshi founded Chariot Media in 2013 and leads it as director, aiming to give clients the range of a large integrated agency along with direct access to the person running it.

The agency's work covers data-driven planning, buying and creative strategy across channels, so a client does not need to hire separate teams for each step.

In 2025, he received the Big Impact Creator of the Year award from the BIG FM Group at the Big Impact Awards, in recognition of his work in advertising and media. Clients dealing with the agency work with a leadership team that is still led by its director.

Where specialists fit

Integration does not make specialists unnecessary. A brand with one narrow goal may be well served by an agency that only does that. The 360-degree model is more useful when a brand needs several channels working toward the same result, and when it would rather have one team accountable for that result.

Brands weighing the two options can ask a few plain questions. How many agencies are on the account today? Who is responsible if the TV message and the digital message do not match? And who looks at the numbers from every channel together? If the answer to the last two is "nobody", an integrated partner is worth a conversation. A brand can also start small, with two channels, and add others as the plan grows.

For brands that want a single team behind every channel, Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Media is making that case from New Delhi.

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