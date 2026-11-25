VMPL

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], November 25: Rajvanam, a 27-acre luxury farmhouse community set amidst the open landscapes of Alwar, has affirmed its position at the forefront of the wellness real estate movement in India. The development comprises 31 luxury farmhouses, a 25,000 sq. feet clubhouse, and an upcoming resort, creating an integrated environment centred around nature, leisure, and well-being.

Rooted in the Japanese philosophy of holistic well-being, Rajvanam draws inspiration from Shinrin-yoku, Satoyama and Ikigai to create a lifestyle centred on nature, harmony and purpose.

About 90 minutes from Gurgaon (Subhash Chowk) on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rajvanam is positioned not only as a weekend getaway, but as a destination for extended stays and longer getaways. The estate is positioned as a multi-generational legacy asset where wellness is built into daily life rather than reserved for occasional visits.

Built on Three Philosophies, Lived Through Rajvanam

The way we live today is increasingly at odds with the way we are meant to live. Long hours indoors, sedentary routines, limited interaction with nature and diminishing time for meaningful connections are taking a toll on our physical and mental well-being. Research increasingly highlights the health and well-being benefits of spending time in nature, staying physically active and fostering social connections. Perhaps it's time to rethink what a healthier, more balanced way of living looks like.

And this is where three Japanese philosophies of well-being offer inspiration: Shinrin-yoku, Satoyama and Ikigai.

Immersive forest experience, every day. The Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) suggests that being surrounded by nature on a regular basis decreases stress levels and improves immunity. Rajvanam brings this into daily life with over 10,000 trees and plants, shaded nature trails, and water features woven across the estate, so residents step into it each morning, not just on a holiday.

A working landscape, not a manicured lawn. The Japanese Satoyama approach is the concept that unites villages, cultivated lands, and forests into an interconnected ecosystem. The Rajvanam project utilizes the same principle by combining productive greens into the community. Every household in Rajvanam has a kitchen garden, and there are also fruit orchards available for everyone. The idea of farm-to-table makes this concept even stronger.

A community built around purpose, not just property. Japan's Ikigai philosophy ties long, healthy lives to routine, purpose, and connection. At Rajvanam, this is seen through the cycle tracks and pedestrian walkways that integrate activity into life; through the orchards where children can walk, explore, and experience nature; and through the shared green spaces and water bodies where three [1][2] generations of a family can actually bond together.

Wellness as the New Investment Criterion

Historically, luxury property was judged on three factors: location, exclusivity, and appreciation potential. Today, a fourth consideration is increasingly shaping the way people evaluate a home: wellness. Buyers are looking beyond conventional holiday homes towards spaces that offer a healthier, more fulfilling way of life.

Unlike holiday homes that often remain unoccupied for much of the year, Rajvanam is envisioned as a home that becomes part of everyday living, bringing together resort-style management, security, connectivity and a wellness-oriented landscape.

Located in Govindgarh, close to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rajvanam combines the tranquillity of countryside living with the convenience of connectivity and the assurance of a secure, private community.

Because the most valuable thing a home can offer may not be measured in square feet or future returns, but in the quality of life it makes possible for generations to come.

A Statement From Rajvanam

"Wellness real estate is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Indian luxury real estate today," said Mr. Gautam Arjun, MD, Rajvanam. "We didn't want to build another farmhouse with a garden attached. We looked at philosophies like Shinrin-yoku, Satoyama, and Ikigai ideas that Japanese have practiced for generations and asked how they could shape the way people actually live here, every single day."

Rajvanam: Wellness Engineered Into Everyday Life.

Rajvanam brings this research to reality through its unique concept. It has a total of 27 acres of land covered by more than 10,000 trees and plants. It features exclusive organic kitchen gardens, fruit orchards, farm-to-table food, nature walkways, cycling paths, aesthetic water bodies, and complete management services like resorts.

Rather than requiring residents to seek out wellness, Rajvanam integrates it into their lifestyle through early morning walking that does not seem like exercise, yoga in natural surroundings, and green spaces for impromptu play of families.

"Wellness real estate is one of the fastest-growing categories in the property sector," says Mr. Arjun, "because today's most discerning buyers aren't just investing in land; they're investing in how they live, feel, and pass that lifestyle on to the next generation."

"At Rajvanam, this shift in perspective comes to life through a thoughtfully designed environment where nature, recreation and community are woven into everyday living. It is an approach to ownership that goes beyond having a beautiful place to escape to; it is about creating a space where families can grow, generations can connect, and well-being becomes part of the legacy they build together."

About Rajvanam

Developed by Walmond Constructions, Rajvanam is a luxury farmhouse community situated at the base of the Aravalli hills on 27 acres of land in Govindgarh, Rajasthan, Alwar, catering to high-net-worth individuals and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India through a completely managed and nature-integrated way of life. This community has more than 10,000 trees and plants, kitchen gardens, fruit orchards, and water bodies.

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Website URL: www.rajvanam.com

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