Ralith Realty Launches Ralith Retreat in Panipat, 60 percent Township Inventory Sold

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], September 2: Ralith Realty has launched Ralith Retreat, a 53.36-acre integrated luxury township in Sector 19A, Panipat, as the developer looks to tap into rising demand for premium plotted developments across the region. The township comprises a limited inventory of 352 premium plots, with Phase 1 already sold out and nearly 60% of the overall township inventory sold.

Plot sizes at Ralith Retreat range from approximately 183 sq. yds. to 800 sq. yds., with around 70% of the residential plots comprising larger-sized plots. The development is also planned to include villas, independent floors and commercial spaces, offering a mix of residential and lifestyle options within an integrated community.

According to Vikas Goel, Founding Director, Ralith Realty, the company is releasing inventory in a calibrated manner as development progresses, with the developer expecting the project's value proposition to strengthen further as infrastructure and fast-track development works advance.

"We have deliberately maintained a limited inventory at Ralith Retreat to preserve the low-density character of the development while creating a differentiated offering in the Panipat market. With Phase 1 sold out and the overall township nearing 60% sales, we are seeing encouraging demand from both end-users and investors. As construction and infrastructure works progress rapidly, we believe the development will become increasingly attractive to buyers looking for quality plotted communities with long-term value potential," he said.

The project is targeted at both end-users and investors, with investor demand constituting a significant component of the Panipat residential market. Ralith Realty attributes the initial sales traction to a combination of factors including construction quality, design, workmanship, delivery focus and the experience of its leadership team.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Managing Director, Ralith Realty, said, "Ralith Retreat has been conceived around the changing aspirations of buyers seeking larger private spaces within professionally planned communities. We have focused on creating a low-density township with extensive greens, quality infrastructure and amenities designed for different age groups. The response to the project, with Phase 1 sold out and the overall township nearing 60% sales, reinforces our confidence in the demand for well-planned plotted developments in Panipat. We also intend to introduce built-up villas across various plot sizes to facilitate faster habitation and create a more active residential community."

Located approximately 1.5 km from GT Road, Ralith Retreat offers connectivity to key regional destinations, with Delhi around 60 minutes away, Karnal approximately 20 minutes away and Chandigarh around 2.5 hours away. Panipat ISBT is approximately 12 minutes from the township, while Panipat Junction Railway Station is around 15 minutes away. The upcoming Panipat station of the proposed Delhi-Karnal RRTS Corridor is approximately three minutes from the development. The township is also located in proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping and entertainment destinations.

The master plan of Ralith Retreat follows a Roman-style linear grid structure, incorporating linear central greens and radial roads at 90-degree intersections to facilitate smoother and less congested internal movement. The development features landscaped pedestrian walkways, wide RCC internal roads, a grand artistic entrance gate and a Grand Central Avenue finished with granite cobblestone and complemented by artwork and sculptures.

The developer plans to plant more than 2 lakh plants and shrubs across the township, creating an extensive green landscape. The development has been planned around large private plots, open spaces and recreational areas, with the objective of creating a quieter, low-density residential environment.

The amenity offering spans multiple age groups and includes children's play areas, a toddlers' cycling track, skating rink, sports arenas, jogging and walking tracks, an outdoor gym, barbecue pit, bonfire area and dedicated senior citizens' spaces. The township also includes a pet park and open-air theatre.

A range of landscaped recreational spaces further includes multipurpose lawns, a maze garden, palm court, herb garden, sensory garden, aroma garden and labyrinth. The development is planned as a gated community with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and security personnel.

Construction is progressing in phases. The first phase, spread across approximately 30 acres, is targeted for completion within the next six to eight months. Development of the remaining 23.36 acres has also commenced and is expected to be completed in approximately one year. The entire township is targeted for completion by December 2027. The project is being completely self-funded by the developer.

Ralith Realty views Panipat as an emerging market within the broader NCR growth corridor, supported by its connectivity with Delhi, Karnal and Chandigarh and ongoing infrastructure development in the region. The developer expects the combination of improved connectivity, expanding urban infrastructure and demand for larger-format residential spaces to support the growth of premium plotted developments in the market.

About Ralith Realty

Ralith Realty is focused on developing integrated communities that offer diverse options across lifestyles and budgets, with an emphasis on comfort, functionality, sustainability and modern living. The company's founding patrons, led by Rakesh Kaul, bring complementary expertise across project acquisition, planning, approvals, design, execution, sales and marketing, and successful handover.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in real estate development, the leadership team brings extensive experience across the development lifecycle. Ralith Realty is guided by its core values of excellence, collaboration, sustainability and integrity, with a focus on building lasting relationships and creating communities that people are proud to call their address.

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