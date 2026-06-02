Ramaiah Group and University at Albany Launch RISM, India's First Greenfield Deemed-to-be University Focused on STEM and Management

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: The Ramaiah Group has partnered with the University at Albany, State University of New York, a leading public research university, to establish the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) - India's first distinct greenfield deemed-to-be university in Bangalore. Conceived as a next-generation STEM and management university, RISM will offer a globally benchmarked, industry-embedded engineering curriculum that prioritizes resilience and translational research. A distinctive mix of internationally reputed faculty, on-campus industry mentors, and a three-year capstone experience beginning in the second year will prepare graduates to meet and exceed the technology and enterprise needs of India's next decade.

Building on more than six decades of excellence in education, research, and healthcare, the Ramaiah Group will extend its legacy through RISM, reimagining higher education with a global-first, industry-aligned model. RISM will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across engineering, business, and science, with initial courses including B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering, and Electrical Sciences, alongside BBA (Technology Management) and MBA programmes. Its academic model is anchored in co-created curricula developed with industry and academic partners, and integrates interdisciplinary learning, industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence, internships, live projects, and multi-year capstone assignments to equip students with practical, real-world capabilities.

"Build. The Future." is embedded across RISM's curriculum and culture. Programs follow an integrated business- and management-led design that keeps learning applied and outcome-driven from day one. Every course includes real industry exposure, and students work with "Mentor Professors" -- senior industry leaders appointed as formal faculty members -- a first-of-its-kind model. Translational research underpins the academic framework, informing curriculum design and driving measurable societal impact. Together, these elements create an ecosystem where industry context, academic rigor, and research converge to build the future.

Details about the Schools and Programmes at RISM

The School of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence will equip students to operate at the forefront of technological change, building strong foundations in programming, algorithms, and data, with applied exposure to machine learning, automation, and human-robot interaction. The School of Aerospace Engineering will offer a rigorous pathway across aeronautical and astronautical domains, covering flight systems, spacecraft design, satellite technologies, and space exploration. The School of Business will focus on developing analytical, managerial, and strategic capabilities for modern enterprises, with industry-sponsored learning centres on campus enabling early, hands-on engagement with real-world business challenges. What differentiates RISM is how these disciplines are brought together within a globally connected, industry-embedded learning ecosystem, anchored in its knowledge partnership with University at Albany. Through year-abroad opportunities, immersive learning formats, and corporate-sponsored Centres of Excellence, students move beyond siloed education to continuously apply cross-disciplinary thinking in the real-world contexts.

The university's main residential campus is being developed in Bengaluru's Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) near Devanahalli, placing it in proximity to key industrial and innovation hubs such as the Aerospace Park, Special Economic Zone, Global Financial District and the upcoming Foxconn facility. This location is expected to foster strong industry-academia collaboration, particularly across STEM disciplines. RISM will commence academic operations from a transit campus in Yelahanka in August 2026, with the main campus expected to be fully operational by September 2028.

All programmes at RISM will follow a fully residential model designed to enable holistic student development beyond the classroom, including structured sports, cultural engagement, wellness initiatives, leadership development and entrepreneurship support, creating a well-rounded and immersive learning environment.

Dr. M. R. Jayaram, Chairman and Trustee of Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), today announced the inauguration of the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM). Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Jayaram said India requires higher-education institutions that prepare students for global knowledge environments rather than rely solely on traditional teaching models.

RISM will be uniquely focused on STEM and management disciplines, offering rigorous foundational science programs designed to develop transferable technology skills. The institute will emphasize industry-embedded capstone projects that follow the principle "doing is learning," and will promote translational research that encourages students to apply knowledge for societal benefit.

"Our vision is to make RISM a truly distinct learning institution that delivers a globally benchmarked curriculum and resources," Dr. Jayaram said. "We aim to enable students to acquire critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are transferable across technology, science, and management domains and meet the needs of modern enterprises."

Present at the press conference were the Dean of the Governing Board and education expert, Dr. N. D. Gangadhar; former Dean of Aerospace Engineering at Indian Institute of Science and Chairman of RISM, Dr. B. N. Raghunandan; Executive Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Gurucharan Gollakeri; and Registrar of RISM, J. D. Desai.

"The Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), established in collaboration with the University at Albany and the Ramaiah Group, will emerge as a unique deemed university in the country, equipped with all modern facilities. It is envisioned as a next-generation university for STEM and Management education." - Gurucharan Gollakeri, Executive Director and Chief Strategy Officer.

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