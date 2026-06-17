Ramya Resort & Spa Earns Tripadvisor's Highest Honour, Emerges Among India's Most Celebrated Resorts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Udaipur-based Ramya Resort & Spa has been recognized with Tripadvisor's prestigious Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the most acclaimed hotels and resorts in India and reinforcing its growing reputation in the country's luxury hospitality sector.

The award, based entirely on genuine traveler reviews and ratings collected over the past year, is Tripadvisor's highest recognition and is reserved for properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences. The distinction is awarded to only a select percentage of hospitality establishments worldwide, making it one of the most respected recognitions in the travel industry.

The recognition also places Ramya Resort & Spa among India's leading boutique hospitality destinations. Guests have increasingly praised the resort for its distinctive blend of authentic Rajasthani culture, personalized service, elegant accommodations, and tranquil surroundings that offer a refreshing escape from everyday life.

In response to the growing demand and increasing popularity among domestic and international travelers, Ramya Resort & Spa has also announced a major expansion. The property is currently developing an additional 100 rooms, significantly increasing its accommodation capacity while maintaining its signature focus on personalized hospitality and guest experience. The expanded resort is expected to commence operations by early 2027, further strengthening its position as one of Udaipur's leading hospitality destinations.

As experiential travel continues to shape global tourism trends, the award highlights the growing appeal of destinations where culture, character, and genuine hospitality come together seamlessly. This recognition further strengthens Ramya Resort & Spa's position as a preferred destination for discerning travelers seeking an authentic yet luxurious experience in one of India's most iconic travel destinations.

Commenting on the achievement, the management of Ramya Resort & Spa expressed gratitude to its guests, team members, and partners whose continued support and trust have contributed to the resort's success. The recognition serves as both an acknowledgment of past efforts and an inspiration to continue elevating guest experiences in the years ahead.

For more information visit http://www.ramyahotels.com

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