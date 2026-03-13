Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled Alumna Deepika T C gets a Grand Welcome in her Hometown

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD), a free residential school for visually impaired girls, is proud to recognise/honour/felicitating the talent of its distinguished alumna and Captain of Indian Women's Blind Cricket, Deepika TC, at her hometown in Sira. As captain, Deepika, drove the team to victory at the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, achieving a historic milestone for blind women's cricket in India. For the past 77 years, NR Group (Makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi) has been nurturing talent across India, and Deepika stands as a shining example of this legacy. Her journey from RMSD to the world stage is a testament to resilience, excellence and inspiration for generations to come.

A former student at Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled in Mysuru, Deepika led Team India to an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, demonstrating exceptional leadership, talent and determination at a global level. Her interaction highlighted the importance of perseverance and access to inclusive educational spaces.

Deepika has always stood out as a bright student with a strong passion for sports. Her school years not only nurtured her academic excellence but also instilled in her the confidence to lead life independently. While her choice to pursue cricket may surprise some, her teachers recognized early on her determination and talent, making this step a natural progression in her journey.

At a special event organised following Deepika's return at her home town, she spoke in detail about her journey starting from her early years at RMSD to leading the national side at a historic global tournament. She reflected on the challenges she overcame, the discipline and unity that defined the team's campaign, and the pride of representing India in women's cricket. Her address offered powerful insights into resilience, perseverance and the role of inclusive education in shaping her path.

Deepika T.C., Captain, Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team, said, "This victory belongs to every girl who has ever been told that her limitations define her. It is proof that with the right support, opportunity and belief in themselves, any girl can dream without boundaries and excel in their career path. The education and values I received from Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled have shaped me not just into a cricketer, but into a better human being. This win is for my country, and I will continue to give my best to make it proud."

Mr. R Guru, Chairman, NR Foundation added, "Deepika's achievement reflects the power of inclusive education and sustained mentorship. When students are given the right environment and encouragement, they are able to discover their strengths and pursue their aspirations with confidence. We are very proud to host Deepika in her hometown who we know will inspire million girls like her."

Supported by the NR Foundation, RMSD has for over three decades empowered visually challenged girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds through free residential education and vocational training. Deepika's success is a moment of immense pride for the institution and reinforces RMSD's commitment to enabling visually impaired girls to excel in all spheres, including sport at the highest international level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)