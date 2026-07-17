Rare'Z by The House of Rare Introduces OTIMO, A new generation of driving-inspired lifestyle sneakers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: Rare'Z, the premium footwear label from The House of Rare (Rare Rabbit & Rareism), introduces OTIMO, a driving-inspired lifestyle sneaker built on a distinctive low-profile and flat sole structure, that brings together refined design, thoughtful construction and everyday comfort. Named after the Portuguese word Otimo, meaning "excellent", the collection reflects the brand's pursuit of creating products where every detail - from proportion and material to construction and comfort, is thoughtfully developed.

OTIMO reimagines the classic driving shoe through a contemporary sneaker. Lightweight, versatile and designed for all-day wear, it delivers the stability and flexibility while retaining the ease and comfort of an everyday sneaker. Crafted using premium vegan suede, breathable mesh panels and reflective detailing, the collection stands out through its refined construction, thoughtful detailing and distinctive silhouette, whether viewed from a distance or up close.

OTIMO marks another milestone in Rare'Z's journey, as it expands its design-led footwear offering for women as well. Women have always been part of Rare'Z's long-term vision. Rather than entering the category quickly, the brand spent the past two years refining the fit, construction and design to ensure the collection delivers the same standards of comfort and craftsmanship it is known for. OTIMO marks the beginning of Rare'Z's expansion into a broader footwear portfolio, with future iterations planned across new materials, colourways and design innovations.

OTIMO for Women

Available in EU sizes 36-40, the women's collection introduces fresh colourways including Light Yellow, Light Blue, Black and White. Developed with the same emphasis on fit, comfort and craftsmanship, the collection offers a contemporary sneaker that seamlessly complements both elevated and everyday dressing.

OTIMO for Men

Designed in EU sizes 41-45, the men's collection is available in versatile colourways including White, Black, Light Grey, Light Blue, and Light Yellow. Combining understated aesthetics with everyday functionality, the sneakers transition effortlessly from workdays to weekends, making them a versatile addition to the modern wardrobe.

Mr. Manish Poddar, Founder & Creative Director, The House of Rare & RARE'Z, comments, "The hardest products to design are often the simplest. When you are working with a clean silhouette, every millimetre matters - the height, the proportions, the toe shape, the sole, and the way the upper sits on the foot. OTIMO is the result of continuously refining those details until the product felt balanced. That process is what makes the collection meaningful to me."

The launch campaign embraces a restrained creative direction, allowing the product itself to take centre stage. Through clean compositions, minimal styling and thoughtful visual storytelling, the campaign highlights the craftsmanship, silhouette and detailing that define OTIMO.

About The House of Rare

Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar - Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar - Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare'Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand's contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India's creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

Website Link - https://thehouseofrare.com/pages/rarez-otimo

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