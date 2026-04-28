Rareism, from The House of Rare, celebrates 7 years of style, spirit, and self-expression

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Rareism marks its seventh year as a reflection of sustained design thinking rather than a singular moment in time. From The House of Rare, the brand has evolved steadily, guided by an instinct for fluidity, restraint, and an understanding of the modern woman that goes beyond seasonal narratives. Over the years, Rareism has established a distinct design language, one defined by emphasis on wearability without compromise. It is this consistency of intent that continues to shape the brand, allowing it to remain relevant while never being transient.

The Rareism Wardrobe, Seven years on

Rareism continues to champion a philosophy rooted in ease, expression, and quiet confidence. Designed for the free-spirited woman who values substance over show, the brand reimagines relaxed sophistication through silhouettes that move with purpose, colours that speak without excess, and craftsmanship that stands the test of time.

From boardrooms to coastal escapes, from everyday essentials to elevated occasions, Rareism has consistently offered versatility without compromise. Its design universe draws from a spectrum of moods - earthy tones, softened neutrals, expressive hues, and timeless monochromes - all coming together to create pieces that feel personal, intuitive, and enduring.

As Rareism steps into its seventh year, it continues to evolve with its community of women who wear their stories unapologetically, shaping the brand as much as the brand shapes them. This milestone is not just a celebration of time, but of a shared journey built on authenticity, creativity, and quiet conviction.

"Looking back, Rareism has been a journey of constant evolution, not just as a brand, but in understanding the women we design for. Every step has been about refining that relationship and staying true to a certain sense of ease and individuality." - Akshika Poddar, Co-founder, The House of Rare & Rareism

With a presence across 200+ stores and a growing digital footprint, The House of Rare invites its community to continue doing what it has always done best - wear their story, entirely on their own terms.

About The House of Rare

Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar (Chairman, Radhamani Textiles); Mrs. Akshika Poddar (Managing Director, Radhamani Textiles). The House of Rare has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, the womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, the menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market.

Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare'Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand's contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India's creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honor the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

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