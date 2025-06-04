Rassense Reports FY25 Revenue of INR 471 Cr, Reinforces Leadership in Contract Food Services

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4: Rassense Private Limited, India's largest domestically owned contract food services company, has announced its provisional financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company reported a 29% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching INR 471 crore, as it continues to build on its leadership position in the sector.

Founded through a leveraged buyout and the reconstitution of the erstwhile CRCL--backed by Spark Capital AIF--Rassense today delivers over 325,000 meals daily across industrial campuses, educational institutions, and corporate parks. The scale reflects the strength of its integrated, technology-led, and operations-driven model.

During FY25, the company expanded its footprint across northern and western India, reinforcing its pan-India presence. EBITDA margins stood at 3.6%, even as Rassense invested nearly 2% of its revenue into technology solutions, robotics-led process automation, ERP governance systems, and employee welfare. These investments demonstrate a clear commitment to institutional readiness and long-term sustainability, rather than short-term margin optimization.

"Our growth strategy is centered on operational excellence through technology that enhances efficiency across the value chain--from procurement to consumption--while maintaining long-term alignment with our clients," said Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO of Rassense.

Kumar further emphasized that Rassense remains committed to being professionally governed, technologically driven, and deeply invested in best-in-class employee welfare practices.

Notably, Rassense is the only Indian food services company to be audited by a global Big Five audit firm. Its continued association with BDO as statutory auditors signals the company's confidence in the robustness of its governance and financial reporting frameworks--especially significant in a sector often marked by fragmentation and poor transparency due to the absence of Input Tax Credit on GST.

"Our 'governance-first' philosophy is at the heart of our ambition to build a nationally scalable enterprise--anchored in compliance, data integrity, and operational excellence," Kumar added.

The company's leadership model is equally progressive. Rassense is led by a diverse executive team, many with formal training in emerging technologies like AI, which directly informs its data-driven operations and decision-making processes.

In contrast to industry norms where ownership is concentrated among promoters, Rassense has implemented a share dilution program that extends equity to site-level managers and operational leaders--a model distinct from traditional ESOPs. This inclusive equity approach has fostered a deep culture of ownership among its 4,000+ employees, all of whom are on payroll and receive full statutory benefits.

Beyond operations and governance, Rassense is advancing environmental responsibility. Its composting and urban farming programs, built around the reuse of kitchen waste, mark a deliberate shift towards circular food systems. These initiatives reflect Rassense's belief that scalable food services must also be sustainable.

Looking ahead to FY26, the company is targeting revenues in excess of INR 564 crore, with growth expected from both existing clients and new verticals. Rassense remains focused on organic growth, with no immediate plans for external fundraising or acquisitions.

With its integrated model--rooted in technology, governance, and sustainability--Rassense is setting new benchmarks in India's evolving food services sector. The company is now well-positioned for its next phase of growth.

Rassense Private Limited is India's largest Indian-owned contract food services provider, delivering more than 325,000 meals daily across the country. The company employs over 4,000 people, all on payroll, with full statutory entitlements and health coverage. With a focus on technology-enabled scale, professional governance, inclusive leadership, and environmental stewardship, Rassense serves leading industrial hubs, educational campuses, and hospitals across India.

For more informations, please visit rassense.com.

