Ratan Lal Jain Joins Hands with Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi for an Exciting New Song

PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 7: Dubai-based entrepreneur and music producer Ratan Lal Jain is preparing to bring audiences an exciting new musical collaboration featuring digital sensation Elvish Yadav and popular television actress Shivangi Joshi.

The much-anticipated song is scheduled to be released on September 14, coinciding with Elvish Yadav's birthday. The special release date is expected to make the project even more memorable for Elvish's fans, while the pairing of Elvish and Shivangi promises to offer audiences a fresh on-screen experience.

Born in Bhopal and now based in Dubai, Ratan Lal Jain has steadily established himself in the entertainment industry through his passion for music and visual storytelling. His journey reflects a determination to connect Indian creativity with wider audiences while creating new opportunities for talented singers, composers, actors and filmmakers.

A major part of Jain's vision is Bajao Gaana, the music label and production house he founded. Under his leadership, the company is steadily expanding its catalogue across romantic, contemporary, devotional and emotionally driven music. By focusing on strong concepts, appealing compositions and cinematic presentation, Jain is working to develop Bajao Gaana into one of the successful and trusted music production houses in the industry.

Rather than limiting the company to a single genre, Jain is building Bajao Gaana as a versatile platform capable of creating music for different audiences. Its projects combine established personalities with promising new talent, helping the label maintain commercial appeal while continuing to experiment with fresh voices and ideas.

The company's growing presence in Dubai represents another important step in this journey. Jain sees the city as a global meeting point for cultures, artists and entertainment businesses. Through Dubai, he aims to create international collaborations, introduce Indian music to broader markets and position Bajao Gaana as a bridge between India's entertainment industry and global audiences.

Jain's hands-on approach has also played an important role in the label's development. From selecting concepts and artists to overseeing production and visual storytelling, he remains closely involved in the creative process. His emphasis on quality, authenticity, and audience connection is helping Bajao Gaana build a distinct identity in an increasingly competitive digital-music landscape.

Jain's production journey includes short films such as Peanut Butter, Lonely Girl: A Psychological Thriller, Dogs Not Allowed, Parineeti 2017, and Oliver. He was also associated with the Hindi film Prakash Electronic. His portfolio further includes music projects such as Ehsaan Faramosh, Jogan, and the devotional track Mahadev. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists and performers including Gurnazar, Riya Sen and Kyra Dutt.

With the upcoming song featuring Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi, Jain is taking another significant step toward strengthening Bajao Gaana's position in mainstream entertainment. Elvish's enormous connection with digital audiences and Shivangi's popularity as a television star give the project the potential to reach music fans across platforms.

The collaboration also reflects Jain's larger strategy for Bajao Gaana: bringing together influential personalities, memorable music and compelling visual narratives. As the production house continues to grow, Jain hopes to establish it as a destination where creativity, talent and ambitious ideas can come together.

Further details, including the song's title, singers, and complete creative tea are expected to be announced closer to its release. For now, anticipation is building for September 14, when Ratan Lal Jain and Bajao Gaana will unveil the new song as a musical celebration for Elvish Yadav and his fans.

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