Ratan Lal Jain Joins Hands with Pranjal Dahiya for New Music Release 'Shonk'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Music producer and entrepreneur Ratan Lal Jain has collaborated with popular performer Pranjal Dahiya for the latest music release 'Shonk', sung by Abraam. The song brings together established names from the contemporary music scene and marks another addition to Jain's expanding portfolio in India's independent music and digital entertainment space.

Featuring Pranjal Dahiya on screen and powered by Abraam's vocals, Shonk combines contemporary music with a strong visual presentation designed for today's digital-first audience. The collaboration reflects Jain's continued focus on bringing together distinctive musical talent, recognised performers and engaging visual storytelling.

For Jain, Shonk is the latest addition to a journey that has seen him build a growing presence as a producer and entrepreneur in the entertainment industry. His portfolio includes several music and digital entertainment projects that have collectively garnered millions of views across online platforms.

His previous projects include Pehli Vaari, Bijli Bijli, Khoobsurat, Kaisa and Taare, among others. Through these releases, Jain has explored varied musical styles and creative formats while working with artists who have established a strong connection with digital audiences.

Jain has also been associated with Playground Digital Cinema, through which he has explored music videos, short films and other digital entertainment formats. His entrepreneurial background has contributed to a production approach that combines creative development with an understanding of audience engagement and the evolving digital entertainment ecosystem.

The latest collaboration with Pranjal Dahiya further expands Jain's association with prominent contemporary performers. Dahiya has established a strong presence in the Haryanvi entertainment industry through her music video appearances and distinctive screen presence.

Commenting on the release, Ratan Lal Jain said, "Pranjal has an incredible ability to connect with audiences, and she brings her own personality to every project. With Shonk, we wanted to bring together the right music, voice and visual presence. Abraam has done a fantastic job with the song, and having Pranjal as part of the project made the collaboration even more exciting."

The release comes as India's independent music ecosystem continues to expand, with YouTube, streaming platforms and social media creating new avenues for artists and producers to reach audiences beyond traditional music channels. Regional and independent music is increasingly finding audiences across different parts of the country and internationally.

Jain's work reflects this changing landscape, with an emphasis on developing music projects as complete digital experiences. From selecting singers and performers to shaping the visual identity and presentation of a release, his approach focuses on creating content that can connect with audiences across digital platforms.

With Abraam providing the vocals and Pranjal Dahiya bringing the song to life on screen, Shonk brings together different creative strengths under Jain's production vision.

Speaking about the evolving music industry, Jain added, "Today, a good song can travel across cities, states and even countries within days. There are no longer the same boundaries between regional and mainstream music. If the music connects with people, digital platforms can take it to an enormous audience."

With Shonk, Ratan Lal Jain adds another release to his growing body of work while continuing to explore collaborations that bring together music, performance and digital storytelling. The project marks another step in his expanding presence within India's independent music and digital entertainment space.

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