Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Hits Fresh 52-Week High at Rs. 223.75; Stock Gains 24.65% in a Month

BusinessWire India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited witnessed a strong technical breakout, with its stock touching a fresh 52-week high of Rs. 223.75, marking the third new 52-week high recorded during the month.

The stock has delivered a 24.65% return over the past one month, reflecting sustained buying momentum and improving market sentiment. The latest breakout above its recent trading range further strengthens the stock's positive technical structure.

Adding to the company's growth outlook is its Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, which is currently around 60% complete, with commercial production targeted for November 2026. The project, entailing an investment of approximately Rs. 472.34 crore, is expected to expand Ratnaveer's presence into the growing electronics materials segment.

The continued creation of fresh highs, coupled with progress on the CCL project and the company's broader business growth initiatives, highlights growing investor interest in Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, making it a key counter to watch in the precision engineering and stainless-steel manufacturing space.

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