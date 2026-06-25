Ravi Bishnoi Joins Hands with the World's Largest Healthcare Cricket League IHL as Brand Ambassador; Season 2 Announces Major National Expansion

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) / New Delhi [India], June 25: The Indian Healthcare League (IHL), recognized as the world's largest healthcare cricket league and India's leading cricket-led healthcare awareness platform, has announced a major expansion for Season 2 with Indian cricket star Ravi Bishnoi joining the league as its official Brand Ambassador. During the event Dr. Bhagwan Vishnoi, Mr. Ashok Vishnoi, Rajesh Vishnoi, Rohit Jhalani, Shubham Choudhary and Sunil Sharma were present.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in IHL's journey of leveraging the power of cricket to promote preventive healthcare, cancer awareness, wellness education, and community engagement across India.

Promoted by White Coat Sports, the Indian Healthcare League was launched with a vision to unite healthcare professionals from across the country on a common sporting platform while driving meaningful social impact through healthcare awareness initiatives. Following a successful inaugural season featuring franchises from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the league is now entering a new phase of national growth and expansion.

To strengthen its mission and strategic direction, IHL has announced the appointment of some of India's most respected healthcare leaders. Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), joins as Chief League Advisor. Eminent oncologist Dr. G.K. Rath has been appointed League Mentor, while renowned healthcare leader Dr. Mahendra Kumar joins the league as its League Patron. Dr. Ankur Atal Gupta joins IHL as League Commissioner.

The league has also strengthened its leadership ecosystem with the active involvement of Dr. Adheer Yadav and Mrs. Sejal Mehta, who will play key roles in driving the league's growth, stakeholder engagement, and expansion initiatives across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rahul Mangal, CMD, White Coat Sports & Founder Indian Healthcare League , said, "The association of Ravi Bishnoi with IHL is a landmark moment for our movement. Cricket has the ability to inspire millions, and together we aim to create greater awareness around preventive healthcare, cancer awareness, physical fitness, and mental well-being. With the guidance of distinguished healthcare leaders and the expansion of our league ecosystem, we are committed to building a stronger and healthier India through sport."

Expressing his excitement about the association, Ravi Bishnoi, Brand Ambassador, Indian Healthcare League, said, "I am delighted to join the Indian Healthcare League as Brand Ambassador. Cricket is a powerful platform that connects people across all sections of society. IHL is using that power to spread awareness about healthcare and healthy living, and I am proud to be associated with such a meaningful initiative. I look forward to supporting the league's efforts to inspire healthier lifestyles and positive change across communities."

Season 2 will focus primarily on promoting preventive healthcare and cancer awareness, while continuing its efforts to support the physical and mental well-being of healthcare professionals. Through awareness campaigns, community outreach programmes, and strategic collaborations, IHL aims to create a larger impact beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

As part of its expansion plans, IHL will welcome several new franchises into the league ecosystem, significantly increasing participation from healthcare professionals across India. To identify emerging talent and provide doctors with an opportunity to compete at the national level, the league has launched a series of nationwide trials across major cities of India. The initiative is expected to bring together healthcare professionals from diverse regions and specialties, further strengthening the league's national footprint.

In another major development, IHL announced the launch of "SheStrike", a dedicated franchise-based women's healthcare cricket league designed to provide a national platform for women healthcare professionals. The league aims to encourage greater participation of women in sports while advancing the broader objectives of health, wellness, and empowerment. Veteran media and entertainment professional Mrs. Nivedita Basuhas been appointed as the CEO of SheStrike and will lead the league's strategic development, operations, and expansion.

Commenting on the league's growth, Nishant Mehta, CEO, Indian Healthcare League , said, "Season 2 represents a transformational phase for IHL. With the addition of Ravi Bishnoi as Brand Ambassador, the appointment of an exceptional advisory board, the launch of SheStrike, new franchises, and nationwide doctor trials, we are building a healthcare-sports ecosystem of unprecedented scale. Our vision remains clear-to use cricket as a catalyst for preventive healthcare awareness, cancer awareness, and healthier communities across India."

Further enhancing the viewing experience, IHL will introduce Rajasthani-language commentary during its broadcasts. The initiative has been launched with the objective of promoting Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage and encouraging greater visibility for the Rajasthani language on a national platform.

As it enters its second season, the Indian Healthcare League continues to redefine the role of sport in public health advocacy by bringing together healthcare professionals, athletes, industry leaders, and communities in a shared mission of awareness, wellness, and social impact.

About Indian Healthcare League (IHL)

The Indian Healthcare League (IHL) is the world's largest healthcare cricket league and a pioneering healthcare awareness platform promoted by White Coat Sports. By harnessing the popularity of cricket, IHL promotes preventive healthcare, cancer awareness, wellness education, and community engagement across India. Through sport, the league seeks to create meaningful social impact while inspiring healthier lifestyles and stronger communities.

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