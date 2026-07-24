Raydean Enterprises Limited Raises ₹200 Crores Through Combined Equity and Debt Fundraise

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: Raydean Enterprises Limited, a full-stack energy engineering platform serving India's renewable, transmission and energy-efficient consumption ecosystem, has successfully closed a ₹200 Crores capital raise comprising a combination of equity and debt. The equity tranche was subscribed by a consortium of institutional funds, family offices and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), while the debt component was structured with leading nationalised lenders. The capital raise underscores investor confidence in Raydean's integrated business model, its depth in agri-solar mounting structures, the scalability demonstrated by its newer EPC and transmission verticals and the Company's alignment with India's long-term renewable buildout and grid modernisation cycle.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Jaipur, Raydean has progressively evolved from a focused BOS component manufacturer into an integrated platform that spans the entire energy value chain. The Company today operates across three structurally linked verticals - Generation, comprising mounting structures, trackers and EPC services for utility-scale and distributed solar; Transmission, comprising fabricated steel structures and towers for substations and transmission lines across distribution, sub-transmission and HVDC voltage classes; and Consumption, comprising energy-efficient BLDC appliances and solar-powered consumer electronics under the Raydean Eco Ease brand.

Today, Raydean is amongst the Top 5 Solar Module Mounting Structure (As per Mercom's) manufactures in India today with number of manufacturing and processing units spread across Rajasthan and Maharashtra with total annual capacity exceeding 90,000+ MT per annum and a roster of marquee client base.

The Company continues to see strong growth opportunities as India's renewable energy sector expands at pace. Government-led initiatives such as PM-KUSUM and the PM Surya Ghar rooftop programme, together with sustained investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, are driving long-term demand across the solar value chain. In addition, the increasing adoption of solar trackers and the growing preference for energy-efficient solutions in rural and semi-urban markets are expected to further support industry growth. The Company is currently executing projects across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other few states while a geographically diversified tender pipeline provides visibility for future business.

A significant portion of the equity proceeds will be earmarked toward the development of a new fully integrated manufacturing facility designed to consolidate the Company's expanding product portfolio across mounting structures, solar trackers, transmission towers and allied fabrication under a single technologically advanced campus. The integrated facility - featuring in-house galvanization, automated fabrication lines and stringent quality-control infrastructure - is expected to deliver meaningful cost efficiencies, enhanced automation and higher throughput capacity to support the Company's medium-term revenue trajectory and its transition toward higher-value, solution-oriented offerings.

Commenting on the transaction, Samarth Dakshini, Managing Director, Raydean Enterprises Limited, said: "This fundraise is an important step in Raydean's journey from a focused structures manufacturer to an integrated energy engineering platform serving India's renewable, transmission and consumption value chain. Over the years, we have built deep manufacturing capability, established long-standing relationships with leading developers and agencies and demonstrated the ability to launch and scale new verticals in compressed timeframes. India is at the early stages of a multi-decade energy transition and grid modernisation cycle and the platform we have built is well positioned to participate in it with discipline and consistency. We are pleased to welcome our new investors as long-term partners and look forward to executing on the next phase of growth alongside them."

Advisors to the Transaction

Kumbhat Investment Banking acted as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to Raydean Enterprises Limited on this transaction.

Mercom's Report - https://www.mercomindia.com/solar-module-mounting-structure-market-leaders-in-2025

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