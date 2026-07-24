Rays Power Infra Expands Power Infrastructure Footprint in Rajasthan, Commissions Critical 400 kV Grid Assets with Extra Voltage Transmission Line

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: Rays Power Infra, a leading renewable energy and power infrastructure company, today announced the successful commissioning of a 300 MWp solar power project in Rajasthan, along with the associated power evacuation infrastructure, two 400/33 kV pooling substations and a 400 kV transmission line. The integrated project marks a significant addition to the state's clean energy capacity and grid network and reflects the company's end-to-end execution strength across generation and transmission. Adds over 1 GW Power transmitting capacity and 16.6 km of 400 kV transmission infrastructure to strengthen green energy evacuation in the state.

The 300 MWp solar plant will feed clean power into the grid through the pooling substations, which together provide a combined transformation capacity of over 1 GW to pool and step up the generation for onward transmission. The associated 400 kV transmission line, 16.6 km in total length, will be connected to the Fatehgarh substation -- one of Rajasthan's major grid hubs -- ensuring reliable evacuation of the power into the wider network"

This strategic infrastructure development substantially upgrades the region's power evacuation capability, reinforcing Rays Power Infra's expanding footprint and deep technical expertise in high-voltage grid infrastructure and utility-scale energy projects.

With a combined transmitting capacity exceeding 1 GW, the twin pooling substations are built to seamlessly consolidate and integrate large volumes of renewable power into the national grid. The associated 400 kV transmission line links these substations directly to the strategic Fatehgarh 400 kV Substation--a major power hub in Rajasthan--optimizing grid stability and ensuring seamless power flow.

Executed entirely on a turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, the project showcases Rays Power Infra's proven expertise in delivering complex, large-scale energy infrastructure with the highest standards of engineering excellence, quality, safety, and timely execution.

Mr. Pawan Sharma, Whole-Time Director, Rays Power Infra Ltd., "The successful commissioning of this integrated solar and transmission project reflects Rays Power Infra's engineering excellence, execution capability, and unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and timely delivery. Delivering a 300 MWp solar power plant alongside two 400 kV pooling substations and a 16.6 km Extra High-Voltage transmission line is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our project teams. As India's renewable energy landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on building reliable, future-ready infrastructure that enables efficient power evacuation, strengthens grid resilience, and supports the nation's ambitious clean energy goals."

Ketan Mehta, Managing Director, Rays Power Infra Ltd., commented on the milestone: "The commissioning of these two 400 kV pooling substations and the high-voltage transmission line represents a major leap forward in our mission to fortify India's energy backbone. As the country rapidly scales up renewable capacity, high-capacity transmission networks are essential for preventing grid bottlenecks and ensuring power reaches where it is needed most. We are proud to play an integral role in powering Rajasthan's clean energy goals and remain focused on building resilient, future-proof infrastructure that accelerates India's transition toward sustainability.

This achievement further solidifies Rays Power Infra Ltd.'s standing as a premier partner for high-voltage grid construction and renewable infrastructure. Building on its established track record across utility-scale solar projects, substations, and transmission lines, the company continues to expand into emerging clean-tech domains, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and wind energy integration, driving the future of India's power sector.

About Rays Power Infra

Rays Power Infra Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated solar energy company headquartered in Jaipur, with capabilities spanning project development, EPC, Independent power production (IPP) and long-term O & M. We specialize in the development of 'ready-to-build' infrastructure for renewable power projects under our Co-Development Business model and providing engineering, construction and procurement services for renewable power projects under our EPC business. We are among the leading players in the Indian solar industry with a demonstrated track record, along with being one of the pioneers of the Co-Development Business model in India (Source: CRISIL Report).

In our Co-Development Business, our typical scope of work includes land aggregation, securing grid connectivity (both inter-state and intra-state as the case maybe), and assisting with approvals such as connectivity permissions, bay allocation, captive arrangements, and PPAs tailored to our customer's requirements in a separate SPV, followed by transferring these SPVs to our customers and further undertaking EPC and O & M activities, basis the contractual arrangements with our customers.

We, currently have a diversified renewable energy portfolio of approximately 12 GMW, comprising solar, wind, and hybrid projects. As of Mar 31, 2026, we have commissioned ~2.4 GWp renewable energy projects across multiple Indian states and international locations. We committed to accelerating India's energy transition through reliable, bankable and high-quality solar infrastructure. Visit www.rayspowerinfra.com.

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