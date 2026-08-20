Razorpay Launches Multi-Currency Account, Helping Exporters Retain International Earnings in Foreign Currencies

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20: Razorpay, India's Omnichannel Payments Platform for Businesses, today announced the launch of the Multi-Currency EEFC Account, enabling exporters and international businesses to receive payment settlements directly into their Exchange Earners' Foreign Currency (EEFC) accounts in the original transaction currency.

With this launch, merchants can receive settlements in USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and SGD directly into their EEFC accounts through Razorpay's banking partner ecosystem, eliminating the need for immediate conversion into Indian Rupees (INR).

For many Indian exporters and globally operating businesses, managing foreign currency earnings efficiently remains an operational challenge. While international payments are typically settled in INR, businesses with ongoing foreign currency expenses often need to convert those funds back into foreign currencies to meet overseas obligations, resulting in multiple conversion cycles and avoidable foreign exchange costs. At the same time, as Indian businesses expand globally, the need for better control over foreign currency cash flows has become increasingly important. Businesses today require greater flexibility in deciding when and how to convert their earnings, especially when they have ongoing foreign currency obligations.

Through Razorpay's Multi-Currency EEFC Account, the company aims to address these challenges by enabling businesses to retain earnings in the original currency and convert only when required. The solution extends Razorpay's export payments stack beyond collections, helping businesses manage international earnings more efficiently. Key benefits of Multi-Currency EEFC Settlements include:

- Direct foreign currency settlements: Businesses can receive payment settlements directly into their EEFC accounts without mandatory INR conversion

- Reduced FX leakage: By eliminating multiple conversion cycles, businesses can avoid unnecessary foreign exchange costs

- Improved cash flow management: Merchants gain greater control over when to convert foreign currency based on their operational needs

- Seamless integration with existing workflows: The solution is built within Razorpay's existing dashboard, settlement engine, and reconciliation processes

- No additional setup required: Businesses can access EEFC settlements without separate onboarding or changes to their current payment setup

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Kothari, COO, Razorpay, said, "Indian businesses are selling to the world like never before - reaching a record USD 860 billion in FY26, and they need financial infrastructure that grows with them. Because Indian exporters deserve the same flexibility to manage their global earnings as they have in growing their businesses. With our Multi-Currency EEFC Account, we're making it easier for businesses to retain foreign earnings, reduce conversion costs, and operate with greater confidence in global markets. This is another step towards building financial infrastructure that helps Indian businesses compete and grow on the global stage."

The launch reinforces Razorpay's commitment to supporting the entire export money lifecycle, from collecting international payments to retaining foreign currency earnings and enabling cross-border payouts.

About Razorpay

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform for businesses, strives to help Indian businesses with innovative solutions built with technology to address the payment and banking journey for businesses. Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, the company strives to provide technology payment solutions to many businesses. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and business banking.

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