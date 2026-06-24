RC Reddy IAS Study Circle Launches Comprehensive UPSC Civil Services Mains PYQ & Answers Book Series

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: RC Reddy IAS Study Circle, one of India's most prestigious Civil Services coaching institutes, has been successfully guiding UPSC aspirants for over 40 years. Known for its consistent track record of producing successful candidates and top ranks in the Civil Services Examination, the institute continues its commitment to exam-oriented coaching and student success through innovative learning resources. As part of this commitment, the institute has launched a comprehensive series of UPSC Civil Services Mains PYQ & Answers Books covering General Studies and Optional subjects.

The books were formally launched at institute's Ashok Nagar campus, Hyderabad, in the presence of Sanghamitra Ma'am, faculty members, and UPSC rankers.

Designed specifically for UPSC aspirants, the books provide Previous Years' Questions (PYQs) systematically organized according to the UPSC syllabus. They include detailed model answers, sample answer-writing formats, and QR-code-enabled video explanations for selected questions, helping students develop a structured and effective approach to Mains answer writing.

The initiative reflects the institute's continued focus on providing high-quality study material, exam-oriented content, result-oriented revision programs, comprehensive test series, and personalized mentorship. Through these resources, RC Reddy IAS Study Circle aims to equip aspirants with the tools and guidance required to excel in the Civil Services Examination.

The books are expected to serve as a valuable resource for UPSC aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Main Examination.

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