RCL Season 4 Announced in Mumbai: Cricket Takes the Lead in the Mission for a Hunger Free Bharat

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Cricket took on a larger purpose in Mumbai today as RCL - Restaurant Cricket League officially announced its much-awaited Season 4, an extraordinary sporting initiative that combines the passion of cricket with a powerful social mission -- Hunger Free Bharat.

Scheduled to take place in New Delhi this October, RCL Season 4 will bring together an inspiring mix of teams and communities, including Transpersons, Indian Women's Deaf Cricket Team, Farmers, Influencers, Friends from Nepal headed by Chef Ratna Tamang, Chefs, Delhi Police, Delhi Public School Indirapuram and several other distinguished teams.

But RCL Season 4 is about much more than competition.

It is about using the popularity and energy of cricket to address two important social challenges -- hunger and food wastage.

At the heart of the initiative is the powerful message:

"10 Runs = 100 Meals."

Every 10 runs scored during the tournament will contribute towards 100 nutritious meals for underprivileged people, turning runs on the cricket field into meals for someone in need.

Cricket with a Conscience

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Founder of RCL and Mission Hunger Free Bharat, said:

"RCL was created with a very simple belief -- cricket can do more than entertain us; it can bring people together for a cause. When a player scores a run on the field, we want that run to mean something beyond the scoreboard. Through '10 Runs = 100 Meals', we are trying to turn the excitement of cricket into something that can put food on someone's table."

Highlighting the issue of food wastage, he added:

"It is difficult to accept that while millions of people struggle to get adequate food, enormous quantities of edible food are wasted every day. Our message is simple -- food should reach a plate, not a landfill. Hunger Free Bharat is not just about feeding people today; it is about creating awareness and encouraging all of us to become more responsible about food."

Rakesh Bedi to Lead RCL Superstars XI

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi announced that he will captain the RCL Superstars XI in Season 4.

Speaking about the initiative, he said:

"This is one of the most meaningful sporting initiatives I have come across. As a cricketer, you always want to score runs and win matches, but here every run has an additional meaning. If my team scores 100 runs, it is not just 100 runs on a scoreboard it represents an opportunity to help feed people. We will certainly try to score as many runs as possible, but winning hearts through this cause will be the biggest victory."

Vindu Dara Singh Backs the Cause

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his support for RCL Season 4 and the vision of Hunger Free Bharat.

Appreciating the concept of combining sport with social responsibility, he said:

"What makes RCL special is that it gives cricket a purpose beyond the game. It brings together people from completely different backgrounds and gives them one common reason to come together. Food is a basic human need, and if through cricket we can create awareness and help put nutritious food on someone's plate, then it is a cause worth supporting."

He expressed hope that more celebrities, sporting personalities, organisations and citizens would join the movement.

Atul Wassan Continues His Association with RCL

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan, who was associated with RCL Season 3, recalled his experience with the league and continued his support for Season 4.

He said:

"I have seen the impact of RCL closely, and what makes this league different is its purpose. In cricket, we always talk about runs, averages and records. Here, every run can also represent a meal for someone who needs it. That makes the game much more meaningful. I am very happy to continue supporting RCL and the mission behind it."

Farmers Take Centre Stage

Popular farmer influencer Jugadu Kamlesh announced that a team representing farmers from Indian villages will participate in RCL Season 4.

Expressing his pride in being part of the initiative, he said:

"Farmers feed the nation, and this time our farmers will step onto a cricket ground in New Delhi to play for a cause connected to food and hunger. For many of our farmers, this will be a completely new experience. We are proud to represent our villages and proud to be part of a league that is playing not just for trophies, but for humanity."

Indian Women's Deaf Cricket Team Joins the Mission

The participation of the Indian Women's Deaf Cricket Team adds another powerful dimension to RCL Season 4.

A representative of the team expressed pride in being associated with the league and said that the opportunity would allow the players to showcase their talent and determination while supporting a meaningful social cause.

Their participation reflects one of RCL's strongest principles -- inclusion.

RCL aims to provide a platform where talent is not defined by background, profession, gender, physical ability or social identity.

The organisers believe that sport has a unique ability to break barriers and bring people together.

RCL Season 4 seeks to take that spirit beyond the cricket ground and create a larger conversation around food wastage, hunger, responsible food consumption and social responsibility.

This October, when the teams walk onto the cricket field in New Delhi, they will not only be playing for victory.

They will be playing for a larger cause.

Because sometimes, the most important score is not the one on the scoreboard -- it is the number of lives we are able to touch.

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