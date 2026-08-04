RDash Appoints Rajgopal Nair as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Expansion

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 4: RDash, an AI-powered construction management platform, has appointed Rajgopal Nair as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, Rajgopal will lead the company's sales and business growth across India, the GCC, and other strategic international markets as RDash enters its next phase of expansion.

Rajgopal joins RDash with more than two decades of experience helping technology companies grow within the construction industry. Having spent most of his career at Autodesk, where he most recently led the Strategic Territory Business for India and SAARC, he has worked closely with developers, contractors, consultants, and infrastructure companies to drive digital transformation across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector.

Throughout his career, Rajgopal has built lasting customer relationships, developed high-performing teams, and helped organizations adopt technology that delivers measurable business value. His deep understanding of both the construction industry and enterprise software, combined with a customer-first mindset, makes him well positioned to lead RDash's commercial growth as the company continues to scale in India and expand globally.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Bansal, CEO and Co-founder of RDash, said:

"Raj is not just a sales leader - he is a builder at heart. He has spent more than two decades at the forefront of construction technology, developing a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and how technology can solve them. He knows how to translate customer pain points into meaningful business outcomes. As we scale RDash across India and global markets, having a leader of Raj's calibre driving our commercial strategy gives us tremendous confidence in the journey ahead."

Speaking about joining RDash, Rajgopal Nair said:

"Construction remains one of the world's largest industries, yet one of the least digitized, making the opportunity for transformation truly immense. RDash is building exactly what the market needs today - an intuitive, AI-first, unified platform that simplifies every stage of construction management.

What impressed me most is the company's clarity of vision, product innovation, and strong market validation. With customers including Mahindra, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, JSW, and several other industry leaders, RDash has already demonstrated exceptional traction. I am excited to work alongside this talented team to make RDash the category-defining platform for developers, contractors, and construction teams across India and global markets."

With this appointment, RDash further strengthens its leadership team as it continues to expand its customer base across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects while accelerating its presence in the GCC and other international markets.

About RDash

RDash is an AI-powered construction management platform built for developers, general contractors, EPC companies, and design consultants. The platform simplifies every stage of the construction lifecycle--from design and procurement to site execution, collaboration, quality, finance, and project delivery--through a unified, AI-first experience. Trusted by leading construction companies across India and the UAE, RDash is backed by Y Combinator, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Zacua Ventures.

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