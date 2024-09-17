RE-INVEST 2024: Gujarat pushes Green Hydrogen agenda with key industry leaders and innovators

PNN Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 17: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has successfully organized the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) from 16th to 18th September 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A highlight of this prestigious summit was the CEO Roundtable on 'Accelerating Green Hydrogen Production through Green Jobs in Gujarat', held on 16th September at 2 PM. This pivotal session was organized by the Government of Gujarat as part of its efforts to contribute to India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. Gujarat has long been a frontrunner in the renewable energy sector, positioning itself at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution. The state has a significant domestic hydrogen demand as well as deep resource capability from supply side such as abundant RE potential, dedicated transmission corridor and huge land parcels for setting up green hydrogen ecosystem.

The roundtable was chaired by S J Haider, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat, and focused on Gujarat's strategic initiatives to advance the green hydrogen ecosystem, with the state targeting the production of 3 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) of Green Hydrogen. The session emphasized Gujarat's potential to play a crucial role in the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The roundtable commenced with a strong reaffirmation of Gujarat's commitment to developing a robust green hydrogen ecosystem. An insightful Audio-Visual presentation showcased the state's vast potential in this sector, highlighting the initiatives already undertaken to position Gujarat as a leader in Green Hydrogen production.

"As a state at the forefront of India's renewable energy journey, Gujarat is committed to accelerating the development of green hydrogen infrastructure. This CEO Roundtable was a crucial step in our mission to collaborate with industry leaders and stakeholders to achieve the ambitious goals set under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. By leveraging Gujarat's strategic advantages in renewable energy and industrial capacity, we aim to make the state a global leader in green hydrogen production and exports", said S J Haider, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat.

Moderated by Nishaanth Balashanmugam, Director, Green Hydrogen Organisation, the roundtable facilitated a dynamic discussion on making Green Hydrogen economically viable. Industry leaders from key companies such as ReNew, Hygenco, Goenka Group, and KPMG provided valuable insights into critical factors influencing Green Hydrogen pricing, the strategic advantages of industrial clusters, and the logistical challenges of hydrogen shipping.

The roundtable also featured input from innovative startups like Newtrace and Ossus Biorenewables, which presented fresh ideas on leveraging biomass and wastewater for Green Hydrogen production. These startups added fresh perspectives on scaling up green hydrogen solutions with cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies.

The roundtable had served as a platform for robust discussions, fostering collaborations between key stakeholders to accelerate Gujarat's Green Hydrogen ambitions. The participants underscored the importance of collaboration between the government, industry, and research institutions in driving the creation of green jobs and fostering skill development to meet future industry needs.

On the renewable energy side, the senior government officials provided vital data and statistics that showcased Gujarat's strength and potential in the sector. Gujarat boasts over 12 GW of wind power and 14 GW of solar power capacity, including 4 GW from rooftop solar. It has the highest wind power capacity, the second-highest solar power capacity, and the highest rooftop solar capacity in the country. Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy 2023 policy has paved the way for significant investments, fuelling growth and innovation in renewable energy. As on date, the current RE capacity is over 29 GW and contributing more than 50% share in overall state's installed capacity. Gujarat is targeting 100 GW of RE by 2030 and committed to contributing significantly, with a target of sourcing 50% of electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

The state is focusing on offshore wind, wind-solar hybrid projects, and energy storage systems for promoting the round-the-clock power. Gujarat is planning to establish a 500 MW offshore wind project in Phase I, supported by the central government's VGF grant. There is an estimated 30 GW potential for pumped hydro projects in the state, and a PSP policy will be coming.

In his closing remarks, S J Haider reaffirmed the Government of Gujarat's dedication to advancing the Green Hydrogen agenda. He assured the industry leaders and startups that the state would actively consider their valuable inputs, further strengthening its resolve to lead in Green Hydrogen production while generating new job opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The CEO Roundtable highlighted Gujarat's readiness to contribute meaningfully to India's green hydrogen goals, demonstrating the state's leadership in driving clean energy solutions and creating a sustainable future.

