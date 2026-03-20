Real estate company Dream Group Honoured with Excellence Award by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: The prestigious "Building Bharat Leadership Summit - Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047", organized by Bharat 24 Channel, was held on Tuesday at the iconic Leela Palace, New Delhi. The grand event witnessed the participation of several Union Ministers, industrialists, builders, and influential personalities from across the country.

On this occasion, Indore-based real estate company Dream Group's Co-Founders, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal and Mr. Vijay Singhal, were honoured with the "Excellence Award" by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the real estate sector.

The summit was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, among others.

The event featured insightful discussions on national development, industry growth, infrastructure, and the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal stated that their primary objective is to provide people with better and luxurious lifestyles. He highlighted that Dream Group develops residential and commercial projects by keeping customer needs at the forefront.

Co-Founder Mr. Vijay Singhal expressed pride over receiving the award, calling it a significant milestone for the group. The group has successfully delivered more than 20 projects, benefiting hundreds of families, while its commercial developments in prime locations of Indore have evolved into major business hubs. Currently, 10 RERA-registered plotting, commercial, and residential building projects are under construction along the Indore-Ujjain Road and Super Corridor in Indore. The key USP of Dream Group lies in its commitment to timely delivery, legally compliant projects, high-quality construction, and reliable after-sales service. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of company directors Mr. Ajay Singhal and Mr. Ritesh Goyal in achieving this success. He emphasized that the honour reflects their unwavering commitment to fulfilling every promise made to customers with dedication and integrity.

The summit was chaired by Mr. Jagdish Chandra Katil, Founder of Bharat 24 Channel, who remarked that such platforms play a crucial role in advancing the vision of national development and bringing together leadership from diverse sectors.

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