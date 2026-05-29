RealtyCheck 6.0 by Realatte Brings Together Real Estate and Global Tech Leaders to Decode Real Estate's 2026 Growth Code

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: Gurugram witnessed one of the industry's most insightful gatherings as Realatte successfully hosted the sixth edition of RealtyCheck, its flagship real estate leadership platform that brings together the worlds of real estate, technology, media, and marketing under one roof.

Held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, RealtyCheck 6.0 brought together leading developers, marketing heads, sales leaders, and technology experts for an evening focused on one central theme - "Real Estate's 2026 Growth Code."

The event featured keynote sessions, fireside conversations, and high-impact panel discussions led by speakers from global technology leaders including Google, Meta, Salesforce, Taboola, and industry leaders from the Indian real estate ecosystem.

The speaker lineup included Aroma Kasat, Sadaf Khan, Lipika Agarwal, Amit Mathur, Apoorva Negi, Nirav Gosalia, Rahul Goyal, Rohan Shah, Mayank Vora, and Harish Patel, alongside key decision-makers and developers from across NCR. (LinkedIn)

The conversations throughout the evening revolved around how AI, creativity, trust, customer intelligence, and technology are redefining real estate growth. Topics ranged from predictive lead quality and AI-driven personalization to the future of storytelling, media efficiency, CRM intelligence, and digital trust-building.

One of the standout moments of the evening was the keynote address by Nikhil Agarwal - Director Signature Global Group, who spoke about the evolution of the modern homebuyer and the changing role of marketing in real estate.

"Real estate marketing is no longer about visibility alone. Buyers today are researching more, comparing more, and trusting less. The brands that will lead 2026 are the ones that combine technology, creativity, speed, and transparency to build trust before the first site visit," said Nikhil Agarwal during his keynote session.

The session by Google highlighted how buyer journeys have become increasingly discovery-led and content-driven. It reiterated that today's consumer journey is deeply digital-first, meaning developers must look beyond just lead generation to create meaningful digital experiences that actively build buyer confidence and intent.

Salesforce shared insights around the role of connected customer journeys and technology-enabled sales ecosystems in improving conversion efficiency.

"The future of real estate growth lies in connected experiences where marketing, sales, CRM, and customer engagement work as one integrated journey," said Amit Mathur, Account Director - Salesforce.

Speaking about the vision behind RealtyCheck, Rahul Goyal, Co-founder and Director at Realatte, said:

"RealtyCheck was created to bridge the gap between technology and real estate decision-making. The idea was never just to host another industry event, but to create a platform where meaningful conversations lead to actionable growth insights for the industry."

The event also featured engaging panel discussions around the future of AI in real estate, the evolution of buyer trust, performance-led creativity, and how developers can move from lead generation to revenue-focused growth strategies. The discussion witnessed strong audience engagement, with attendees resonating deeply with the practical insights and market realities shared by the panelists.

Among the key voices on the panel was Amit Kaicker - Chief Business Officer, Signature Global, who shared valuable perspectives on the importance of combining brand trust with data-driven decision-making in today's competitive real estate landscape.

"Real estate marketing can no longer operate in silos. The future belongs to brands that integrate technology, creativity, customer understanding, and sales intelligence into one connected growth strategy," said Amit Kaicker during the panel discussion.

Representatives from Taboola shared perspectives on the growing importance of content discovery and audience attention in the evolving digital ecosystem.

"Today's consumer doesn't just respond to advertising, they respond to relevance. The future of real estate marketing lies in delivering the right story to the right audience at the right moment, with platforms like Realize helping marketers turn attention into measurable outcomes," shared a Taboola spokesperson during the event.

A fireside chat featuring leadership voices from the developer ecosystem drew significant attention, with conversations centered around the future of urban growth, buyer sentiment, and the increasing importance of brand credibility in a competitive market.

The audience response to the event remained overwhelmingly positive, with attendees appreciating the practical insights, high-quality conversations, and relevance of the topics discussed.

"Unlike traditional industry events, RealtyCheck felt extremely relevant to what the market is actually experiencing today. The conversations were honest, practical, and future-focused," said Sunnet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Whiteland Corporations.

Another attendee, Ankur Maheshwari, Marketing Head at Elevate Homes, shared:

"The biggest takeaway for me was how strongly the industry is moving toward trust-led and technology-enabled growth. The discussions around AI and buyer behavior were especially insightful."

With six successful editions across key markets, RealtyCheck continues to strengthen its position as one of the most relevant knowledge-sharing and networking platforms for India's real estate ecosystem.

As the industry rapidly evolves, Realatte aims to continue expanding RealtyCheck into a platform that drives deeper collaboration between developers, marketers, technology leaders, and innovators shaping the future of real estate.

For more information about RealtyCheck 6.0 and upcoming industry initiatives, visit:

* RealtyCheck Delhi NCR

* Realatte Official Website

About Realatte

Realatte is one of India's leading real estate-focused marketing and technology agencies, working with top developers across the country to drive brand growth, performance marketing, creative storytelling, and digital transformation within the real estate sector.

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