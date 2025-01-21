Recliners India Pioneers Fire-Retardant Recliners Furniture for the Indian Market, Enhancing Health and Safety Standards

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Recliners India is delighted to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the Omega 3+2+1 Seats, the first Healthy & Safe Recliner in India. This groundbreaking product combines luxury, safety, and sustainability, redefining your living experience.

The Omega recliners feature emission-free plywood, significantly improving indoor air quality by minimizing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde. This ensures a safer, healthier environment, particularly for individuals with allergies, asthma, or chemical sensitivities. These recliners are ideal for homes with children, elderly individuals, or pets, as they eliminate exposure to harmful chemicals, creating a non-toxic living space.

Safety is a key focus with the Omega recliners. Crafted from fire-retardant materials such as FR foam, glue, fabric, poly fiber, leather, and leatherette, these recliners offer enhanced fire resistance. This feature is designed to slow the spread of fire, providing critical time for evacuation and reducing fire-related risks. Additionally, the recliners are engineered to emit significantly lower toxic fumes during combustion, ensuring greater safety in crucial situations.

Functionality and aesthetics are seamlessly combined in the Omega 3+2+1 Seats. The recliners come with sleek metallic switches that include USB Type A and Type C ports, allowing for simultaneous charging of modern and legacy devices. This future-proof design ensures compatibility with evolving technological needs. The integrated power source enhances your relaxation experience by allowing convenient device charging without needing external outlets. Upholstered in premium Stone Grey genuine leather, these motorized recliners exude elegance and provide unmatched comfort, blending seamlessly with any interior decor.

Our commitment to sustainability is evident in Omega's Zero Emission feature, a first in India. This innovation reinforces our dedication to reducing environmental impact without compromising quality or comfort.

Neeraj Bansal, Founder & CEO at Recliners India, shares his thoughts: "We are proud to be the first motion furniture manufacturer in India to use fire-retardant raw materials for domestic products. Previously exclusive for our export orders, this premium feature is now available to our domestic customers, bringing more health & safety to our customers."

He further added, "We anticipate selling over 500 units within the first month of launch and invite customers to visit our Experience Centers to personally explore the luxury and comfort of the Omega 3+2+1 Seats."

Recliners India invites you to be part of this new era of luxury and innovation. Explore the comfort, safety, and sustainability of the Omega 3+2+1 Seats at our Experience Centres. For inquiries or to schedule a visit, please get in touch with us via our toll-free number, email, Whatsapp, or mobile.

