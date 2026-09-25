Recliners India Unveils Curve Series, Delta and Gamma-Redefining Motorized Comfort for Indian Living Rooms

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Recliners India Private Limited, India's first recliner manufacturer and holder of the proprietary Reclinology™ patent, today announced the launch of its new Curve Series, featuring the Delta and Gamma models. Designed for the modern Indian living room, the Curve Series brings together L-shape motorized functionality, export-grade materials, and global safety compliance in a single, elegantly engineered seating solution.

The Delta and Gamma recliners are built around an L-shape motorized configuration comprising two power seats and two fixed corner seats, allowing families to enjoy synchronized comfort across an entire seating arrangement without sacrificing the flexibility of a corner unit. Upholstered in a sophisticated grey fabric of export quality, the Curve Series is finished to the same standards Recliners India ships to international markets, including its Gulf operations.

Functionality has been built into every layer of the design. Each power seat comes equipped with an integrated switch featuring a USB charging port, allowing users to power devices without leaving the comfort of their seat, a detail aimed squarely at today's always-connected households.

Sustainability and safety remain central to the company's manufacturing philosophy. The Curve Series uses zero-emission plywood in its core structure, reducing indoor air impact while maintaining structural durability. All foams and fabrics used in the Delta and Gamma models are fire-retardant, meeting global safety norms and giving consumers an added layer of protection in the living room, often the most-used space in an Indian home.

"Every recliner we build carries three decades of engineering discipline behind it, and the Curve Series is no exception, Delta and Gamma prove that safety, sustainability, and style were never meant to compete with each other," said Neeraj Bansal, Founder & CEO, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd.

The launch reflects Recliners India's continued focus on BIS/ISI-certified manufacturing and its position as India's largest player in commercial and residential recliner seating. Since its founding in 1996 as a fully bootstrapped enterprise, the company has grown to hold multiple design and technology patents, commanding an estimated 90% share of India's commercial recliner market, while expanding into adjacent categories through sub-brands such as Feelgood Sleep Systems and its Gulf Recliners operations across the UAE and the Middle East.

Speaking on the commercial rollout of the Curve Series, Dileep Kumar, Vice President of Sales, Recliners India Private Limited, added: Delta and Gamma are built for families who want a genuine family feel without compromising on everyday practicality. This is corner comfort re-engineered for how people actually live.

Industry observers note that motorized L-shape and corner recliner configurations have seen rising demand in India's mid-to-premium furniture segment, driven by growing home entertainment culture and increased consumer awareness around ergonomic seating. Recliners India's decision to combine this format with export-standard fire-retardant materials positions the Curve Series to compete not only domestically but also within the company's existing international supply relationships.

The Delta and Gamma models are currently available exclusively at Recliners India's experience centres in Kirti Nagar and Ghitorni, New Delhi, where customers can view and experience the Curve Series in person before purchase. The company indicated plans to expand availability to additional centres as demand for the range grows.

About Recliners India Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1996, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd. is India's first and largest recliner manufacturer, BIS/ISI certified and holder of multiple patents including the proprietary Reclinology™ technology. Headquartered at its Corporate Office in Gurugram, Haryana, the company commands an estimated 95% share of India's commercial recliner market and operates sister concerns including Feelgood Sleep Systems and Gulf Recliners (Dubai, UAE). Recliners India runs four experience centres across India and one in Dubai, backed by two manufacturing units with a combined production capacity of 12,000 seats per day, one in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and another in Mundra, strategically located near the port to streamline export operations. The company is led by Founder & Director Akhil Bansal and Founder & CEO Neeraj Bansal.

Media Contact:

Raajesh Kumar Singh

Head, Marketing & Communications

Recliners India Private Limited

Mobile - 9205681475 Toll-Free: 1800-121-189-189

Corporate Office: Sector-34, Gurugram, Haryana

www.reclinersindia.com | enquiry@reclinersindia.com

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