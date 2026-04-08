Red Chief Rolls Out New Brand Film Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, while reinforcing Brand 'No Shortcuts' Philosophy

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 08: Red Chief, one of India's leading footwear brands, unveiled its new brand film and campaign featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana at Hotel Le- Meridian in Delhi on 2nd April, marking the introduction of its new brand philosophy - 'No Shortcuts.' This campaign challenges the idea of shortcuts, reminding audiences that meaningful destinations demand time, courage, and resilience. The closing product showcase positions Red Chief not just as footwear, but as a reliable companion for every step of one's journey.

Brand Film Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejHSCdz0vQY

Mr. Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director, Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd, said "This campaign is an important step in Red Chief's brand journey. For over 28 years, we have followed the philosophy of not taking shortcuts in how we built our products and Red Chief brand. This commitment is reflected in our approach to design, material selection, and craftsmanship. Every product is created with a focus on comfort, style, and long-term performance. Instead of prioritizing ease or speed, we have consistently chosen processes that ensure quality and reliability.

The philosophy of "No Shortcuts" is therefore not just a campaign thought, but a reflection of the brand's journey and its values. It aligns with the mindset of its consumers, individuals who value effort, consistency, and substance over quick fixes.

Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, Executive Director, Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd, said, our brand Red Chief has built strong legacy in quality and comfort led footwear, this new campaign also signals broader lifestyle aspiration around authenticity, individuality, and everyday confidence and sharpen our connect with younger and more style conscious consumers across metro, tier I, tier II, and tier III markets. Through this campaign, we are also spotlighting our focus across our newly introduced category Sports Shoes and Sneakers. After this campaign, many more brand campaigns have been planned back-to-back for the next few seasons which will also showcase brand's leather formal and casual range.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Sr. General Manager - Marketing, shared "the campaign will now be amplified through an integrated 360-degree rollout across digital, television, print, outdoor, and on ground consumer touch points, ensuring wider visibility across key markets in India.

With the launch of this brand film, Red Chief continues to strengthen its positioning in competitive footwear market of India - not only as a trusted footwear brand, but as lifestyle choice for consumers who believe in walking in their own path with confidence, comfort, and style."

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