Reliance Digital Brings Digital India Sale Crazy Offers (D.I.S.C.O.)

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer, has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed identity for its iconic Digital India Sale. Running till 16 August across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores, the campaign brings irresistible offers across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and more. Enjoy exciting Independence Day Sale Offers with exchange bonuses up to ₹10,000, savings up to ₹30,000 through bank cards, paper finance & UPI, flat 50% off on the second product, and great deals across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances, and accessories until 16th August.

Bringing together some of the season's best deals on consumer electronics and appliances, the sale offers enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on select electronics, a flat 50% off on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to ₹30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Whether someone's planning to upgrade their smartphone, TV, laptop or home appliances, there's never been a better time to do it. India's biggest electronics sale just got its groove on.

Here's a look at some of the irresistible D.I.S.C.O. offers:

Smartphones & Accessories: Whether customers are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone starting at ₹10,999, a 5G smartphone from ₹13,999, or premium flagship devices including iPhones and foldables priced up to ₹2 lakh, Reliance Digital has options across every price segment. Customers can also enjoy up to 30 months No Cost EMI, exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on select smartphones, 5% off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories, and a flat 50% off on select Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and power banks with purchases worth ₹10,000 or more.

Home Appliances: Planning a kitchen makeover? Save 5% on one Small Domestic Appliance, 10% on two, and 15% on three or more products. Upgrade your home entertainment with 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at ₹39,990, and choose from refrigerators starting at ₹12,990 (Single Door), ₹18,990 (Double Door), ₹39,990 (Side-by-Side) and ₹74,990 (French Door), with added benefits under the Upgrade & Upscale program. Customers can also bring home a Washer Dryer starting at ₹55,990 with freebies worth ₹18,000.

Laptops: Get a FREE 1+2 Years Extended Warranty and Exchange Benefits up to ₹5,000 on Laptops Starting at Just ₹42,999.**

About Reliance Digital:

Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, with a presence in over 850 cities through 700 large-format stores and 900 My Jio stores. It offers more than 300 national and international brands and over 5,000 products, giving customers a wide choice of the latest technology at competitive prices.

The brand serves shoppers across online and offline channels and is supported by trained staff who guide customers in selecting the right products. For after-sales support, Reliance Digital provides end-to-end service through Reliance resQ, its ISO 9001-certified service arm available throughout the week.

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